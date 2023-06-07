Samsung's throwing a folding phone party in July

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you like your phones to flip or to fold, Samsung Unpacked is going to feel a lot like Christmas. Samsung's summer event, which takes place in July, is going to be a showcase for the next generation of its best folding phones, the successors to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. And the source of the story has a pretty good knowledge of Samsung's plans, because the source is Samsung itself.

I love these phones, so I'm extremely excited to see the next generation: if any of the best Android phones were to tempt me to abandon my trusty iPhone 14, these foldables would be the ones.

So what can we expect from the fifth generation?

What are the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

It's all rumour so far, but we're expecting the Z Flip 5 to have a larger external screen similar to the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. Both phones are expected to come with lighter batteries to make them less of a menace to your pockets, and will reportedly "feel thinner" thanks to a water droplet-shaped hinge that can fold flatter. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is pretty much inevitable, as is a premium price tag.

I'd expect a lot more leaks to come in the next few weeks: Samsung doesn't have the same approach to secrecy as Apple does, and in the period leading up to product announcements almost all the key specifications end up published long before the big reveal.

That means Samsung Unpacked will be a bit less showbizzy than WWDC or this year's iPhone 15 launch, but it also means you'll have plenty of time to look at the key specs before deciding whether to pre-order.