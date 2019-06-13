Samsung Galaxy S11 with four-sided curved screen is stunningly innovative

Samsung Galaxy S11 is already shaping up to be a truly special phone when it's released next year, with the latest reports indicating that it's set to use next-gen 5nm technology, boast a 64MP camera, and will be a masterpiece of design.

However, up 'till this point, no details about how the Galaxy S11 will look have emerged. That might've just changed dramatically, as Dutch technology blog LetsGoDigital has unearthed an official Samsung patent for a handset with a flexible display that extends over all four edges with an aggressive, futuristic curve.

While the title of the official patent, "Electronic device with full display", does not specifically single out the Galaxy S11, the fact this patent was filed last September and published on June 6, 2019 feels like it's landed around the right time – given how far in advance Samsung plans these flagship smartphones.

Coupled with the fact that Samsung leakster-in-chief Ice universe has, mere days ago, started to talk cryptically about how "we will see the extreme curved-display" phone going forward, it suggests the technology shown off in this patent could indeed find its way into next year's flagship device.

How to increase the screen ratio of the smart phone, the forehead and chin due to the existence of the antenna clearance area, the compression space is already small, so the mobile phone has a new expansion space on both sides, we will see the extreme curved-display.June 10, 2019

After all, a 2020 flagship phone from the South Korean maker with a screen that curves on all four sides would not only look stunning but it would help Samsung reinforce its current dominant position as the maker of the best smartphone, keeping rivals Huawei and Apple at bay in terms of innovation.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Hopefully we'll hear more about the Samsung Galaxy S11 very soon, either in the run up to the manufacturer's Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event in August, or in the run up to CES 2020.

To see just how Samsung won the prestigious Best Phone Award at the T3 Awards 2019, be sure to check out our super detail Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review.

Lead Image Credit: LetsGoDigital