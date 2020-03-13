Samsung Galaxy S20 deals: the best contracts and SIM-free prices in 2020

Pre-orders are done and now Samsung Galaxy S20 deals are filling both the physical and virtual shelves, ready for you to purchase along with its two bigger brothers - the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Ultra.

Of the three, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals are the cheapest and therefore going to be the best option for most people, allowing you to upgrade to Samsung's latest smartphone technology without blowing all of your savings on it.

Of course, considering the cost of these handsets, you would expect them to have some strong spec sheets. With the S20, you're getting a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, 4000mAh battery and a massively improved camera set-up and that's barely scratching the surface of what's new here.

If you already know that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is for you then this will be easy. Simply make use of the price comparison chart below to see the contract that best fits your needs.

However, if you're uncertain that this upgrade will be worth your time, you can also use this guide to find out more about what Samsung Galaxy S20 deals have to offer, where you can buy it and how it compares to its two bigger brothers.

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy S20 - a brief look at our thoughts:

"The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a fine improvement over its older sibling, the Samsung Galaxy S10 – although it hasn't reinvented the wheel. It shows off advancement in every way, as a flagship should, and its crisp picture, flowing refresh rate and first-rate camera will ensure the device is a hit."

Read our hands on Samsung Galaxy S20 review for a detailed examination

SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S20 deals - how much will it cost you?

If you've looked into this new range of phones at all, you'll likely know that they are by no means cheap. The cheapest of the three, the Samsung Galaxy S20, comes in two separate price points depending on whether you want 4G or 5G.

Opt for the cheaper 4G option and you'll be paying £799. Jump up to the 5G addition and you'll add a decent amount in cash, having to pay £899 instead.

Obviously, that's the cheapest of the three handsets, step up to the S20 Plus and you'll be forking out £999. Go all out and buy the S20 Ultra and it will be £1199 you're putting into it!

Obviously none of those handsets are exactly cheap so it is worth considering what cheap SIM only deals you can pair with it.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and Ultra: specs at a glance

Samsung Galaxy S20:

Battery: 4000mAh

Screen: 6.2-inch AMOLED display

IP rating: IP68 rating

RAM: 8GB Ram / Snapdragon 865

Cameras: Back: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP / Front: 10MP

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

Battery: 4500mAh

Screen: 6.7-inch AMOLED display

IP rating: IP68 rating

RAM: 8GB Ram / Snapdragon 865

Cameras: Back: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP / Front: 10MP

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Battery: 5000mAh

Screen: 6.9-inch LCD display

IP rating: IP68 rating

RAM: 12/16GB Ram / Snapdragon 865

Cameras: Back: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP / Front: 12MP

Which retailers and networks sell Samsung Galaxy S20 deals?

Contracts:

SIM-free:

4G or 5G - which Samsung Galaxy S20 is best?

If you go for the cheapest of the three handsets, you get two choices - 4G and 5G. The difference is pretty self-explanatory, one comes with the latest 5G connections and the other is limited to 4G networks.

Both phones are identical except for this so it really is a case of what's more important to you - saving money or getting onto the 5G connections across the UK. Of course, 5G isn't fully developed yet but this will be more about future-proofing for when it does work better.

SIM-free or contract: what's the cheapest for S20 deals?

Technically, going SIM-free and pairing it with a cheap SIM plan will be the cheapest option. However, this will mean paying a very large fee upfront to secure the SIM-free handset.

If you choose a contract, you'll likely end up paying more overall but your payments will be spread out a lot more. You'll be relying more on monthly payments and taking out some of the work, allowing you to get both the handset and SIM at the same time.