Samsung Galaxy S11 locks next-gen 5nm tech cannons on new iPhone

Just when positive vibes about how special the next iPhone will be have started to gain serious momentum comes the news that the Samsung Galaxy S11 is in line to use next-gen, super fast and efficient 5nm technology.

Well, that's according to Chinese news site Sina, which reports that, "Samsung is still developing a new 5nm chip", the chip will be "shipped in 2020", and that the "Samsung S11 is likely to be the first mobile phone equipped with this chip".

This news, if true, definitely looks like a broadside blow to Apple, which as reported by 9to5Mac, won't have 5nm chips in its new iPhones until 2020, which means a September debut for the technology – as that is when the company typically refreshes its iPhone line-up each year.

On the other hand, Samsung will likely hold both its annual flagship launches before the iPhone event, with the Samsung Galaxy S11 pegged for a March 2020 release date, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 11 purportedly lined-up for August 2020.

Provided both of these manufacturers stick with their typical launch schedules, Samsung would beat Apple to market with a 5nm chipset-powered smartphone, giving it an edge over the Californian technology firm.

As to whether it will be the Samsung Galaxy S11 or Samsung Galaxy Note 11 that will debut the 5nm chip tech, which delivers a far greater logic density than current 7nm chips enabling gains in speed and battery life, nothing is concretely known.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 was recently revealed to carry the codename "Picasso", which has led to speculation that it will be a masterpiece of phone design.

It's worth noting that it was the Galaxy S series that debuted Samsung's 7nm silicon. However, Samsung does treat its Note series as its technical leader in terms of hardware and features, as evidenced in the powerhouse Samsung Galaxy Note 9, so it too cannot be ruled out as the first destination for 5nm hardware.

Right now, Apple's A12 Bionic 64-bit ARM-based system on a chip (SoC) is created with a 7nm process, and it is the processor that powers the Apple iPhone XS. An upgraded A13 7nm SoC now seems almost certain for 2019's new iPhone.

Samsung's incoming Galaxy Note 10 also now seems set for an upgraded 7nm processor, too. Hopefully we will learn more about the Samsung Galaxy S11 soon, as if it does combine such futuristic technology with the South Korean maker's typical top-tier fit-and-finish and software, then it could have sewn up 2020's best phone award already.

Via: wccftech