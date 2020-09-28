OnePlus 8T first look video reveals four GORGEOUS new colours

The OnePlus 8T is all set to make its debut next month, which will be coinciding with the iPhone 12 launch as well as Amazon Prime Day. The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will also have released by then, with Google's event set for September 30, so it's going to be a battle to see which device hits the sweet spot between price and features this fall.

The alleged specs for the handset have already leaked, and now we have a first look at the smartphone in four fantastic colorways.

Waqar Khan has put together this concept video based on leaked renders from Pricebaba, giving us a thorough look at the upcoming smartphone. Based on current reports, the OnePlus 8T is releasing in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver, but Khan has added a couple more to the mix for some extra flavor, including a gradient option similar to what we saw with the OnePlus 7.

Of course, everything we've heard so far hasn't been officially confirmed – with the exception of the impressive 120Hz display – so we may see more colors on offer at launch.

The OnePlus 8T is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ which is going to give Apple's A14 SoC a run for its money. With a 4,500 mAh battery and support for 65W Warp Charge, you should never be caught short and left with a useless brick.

The camera setup doesn't compete with the OnePlus 8 Pro but goes a step above the OnePlus 8 with its quad camera array on the rear.

Fans may be in for a shock on the pricing front however, with a recent leak suggesting that prices will start from €799 (approx. $940, £730, AU$1,300) for the OnePlus 8T 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant will begin at €899 (around $1,050, £830, AU$1,470).

Again, none of this is official, so take it with a pinch of salt.