Google Pixel 5 early launch set to disrupt iPhone 12 debut

Google's Pixel release schedule hasn't followed the usual template this year, with the pandemic affecting production timelines across a number of industries. The Pixel 4a – originally set to make its debut in May – was finally unveiled earlier this month, going on sale in the US this week, and hitting the UK in October, with pre-orders opening up in September.

Google's flagships usually launch in the fall, and the Pixel 5 is on track, based on recent reports, but it looks like we could see the device make an earlier appearance than anticipated, elbowing its way into the iPhone 12 s limelight.

Twitter leaker Jon Prosser has stated that the Pixel 5 will be launching next month, on September 30. The handset will support 5G and will be available in black and green variants.

The Pixel 4a 5G will release in October in a white variant, although Prosser hasn't offered a firm date, while a black variant will be available earlier, alongside the Pixel 5.

What we see in the system isPixel 5 5G (black and green)Pixel 4a 5G (black) - September 30Pixel 4a 5G (white)- OctoberAugust 19, 2020

Prosser adds that the design of the Pixel 5 will resemble the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a, which is great news if you're a fan, but not so great if you want to see a drastic redesign.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Google's French website seemingly posted the release dates of the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, saying both handsets will be available to pre-order on October 8, so this new leak is somewhat at odds with Prosser's tweet.

Google could still be hashing out the dates at this stage, with so many moving parts involved in the release process, so we'll have to wait and see if the Pixel 5 makes its debut next month after all.

Source: GSMArena