OnePlus 8T reveals secret weapon to battle iPhone 12

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 8T next month; the premium device follows the budget OnePlus Nord and the flagship OnePlus 8, which released alongside the more pricey OnePlus 8 Pro that took home the T3 award for Best Gadget and Best Phone of 2020.

The handset's debut looks like it'll collide with the iPhone 12 event which is bad news for Apple because OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau has just spilled the beans on one of the smartphone's most impressive features.

The OnePlus 8T will be shipping with a 120Hz display which has been rated A+ by DisplayMate. That's a big step up from the 90Hz panels the company has been rolling out with most of its devices – even the Nord – with the last 120Hz OnePlus handset being the OnePlus 8 Pro.

To make the display even more of a selling point, OnePlus has used a 2.5D flexible display that will be flat, rather than emulating the curved panel present on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The colors should be impressive, with the smartphone being subjected to the same color calibration process as the OnePlus 8 series, with a Just Noticeable Color Difference (JNCD) of 0.3 for "natural and true-to-life" colors.

The OnePlus 8T also utilises the OnePlus 8 Pro's flicker-detect sensor, and combined with an increased brightness adjustment scale (to 8,192 levels) that's eight time the average brightness level that the human eye is capable of detecting, the variance between brightness settings will be much less jarring.

Talking to TechRadar, Lau also revealed that the screen-to-body ratio of the OnePlus 8T is 91.9%, meaning it's set to have smaller bezels than the other smartphones the company has released this year.

Paired (possibly) with the Snapdragon 865+. the OnePlus 8T looks set to battle it out with the iPhone 12, whose A14 processor may not outshine Qualcomm's chipset after all.

With less than a month before both devices are revealed, there's not long to find out.