Galaxy S21 fans in for a shock – Samsung has some BIG changes on the way

Samsung has just launched its newest foldable smartphone with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that has seen a slew of upgrades and improvements over the original Galaxy Fold.

Next year, we're set to see the next iterations in the S and Note series, with the Galaxy S21 and Note 21, and while these handsets usually set the bar as Samsung's flagships, that could all be about to change.

Jus last week, Twitter leaker and Samsung oracle Ice Universe claimed that Samsung is refocusing is efforts on the Z series going forward as its "true flagship"; subsequently, the next entries in the Galaxy S and Note series aren't going to be as impressive.

They've doubled down on that prediction this week, and in a now-deleted tweet said:

"Please pay attention to the follow-up Galaxy S21 leaks, after a few months, you will finally find that I'm right. The era of S/Note is over."

(Image credit: Ice Universe )

Fellow leaker Ross Young joined the conversation, saying that Foldables will replace the Note launch, but also deleted his tweet. Ice Universe chimed in again, saying that the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will be more exciting than the S21 Ultra.

This is what it said :) pic.twitter.com/aXUBrVxuo3September 20, 2020

Judging by these tipsters, it looks like Samsung is moving its eggs to its foldable basket, and will be making the Fold series the star of the show.

Fans looking forward to the Galaxy S21 may ultimately find themselves disappointed with next year's offering, but there's always the S20 Ultra to snap up in the meantime, as the last best smartphone in the S series.