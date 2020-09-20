iPhone 12's new A14 processor can't match Android

The iPhone 12 is expected to be revealed at either the end of the month, or in October, which is the month Apple has confirmed for the launch.

While we don't have official word on all of the specs, we know that the flagship will house Apple's new A14 SoC, also rolling out in the new iPad Air, but a recent benchmark suggests it might not hold up when compared to the Android competition.

Twitter leaker Ice Universe shared AnTuTu's benchmark for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and described the result as "disappointing," adding that the score was lower than the Snapdragon 865+ which powers a number of Android phones – including the upcoming Galaxy S20 FE.

AnTutu exposed the results of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the performance of the Apple A14 was disappointing. This score is even lower than Snapdragon 865+. pic.twitter.com/7x5feZ0GPoSeptember 17, 2020

Fellow leaker Ishan Agarwal chimed in to say that "AnTutu scores for Apple chips are usually not good", but Ice Universe speculates that the A14 bionic processor will "focus more on reducing power consumption and heat, as well as improving AI performance."

Apple's iPhone 12 range of phones isn't going to cheap, but there will be four models to hit different price points, with a possible fifth, even cheaper LTE model. For a while, it was rumoured that Apple would be rolling out 120Hz displays, upgrading the 60Hz panels its smartphones have been sporting, but that was recently shot down.

What all of that means, if the benchmark is accurate, is that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 FE with its 120Hz display and Snapdragon 865+ chipset could be a better buy than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. We'll have to wait for more details of course, but it seems like Android phones are pulling ahead and Apple is getting left behind.