PS5 U-turn on next-gen exclusive titles shocks fans

For months now, Sony has been building up hype for its upcoming titles on the PS5, with the likes of Ratchet & Clank, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales making their debut on the platform.

But following this week's showcase event, it was revealed that some of those exclusive PS5 games aren't so exclusive after all.

Sony boss Jim Ryan announced that some of the next-gen games we've been looking forward to will also be available to play on PS4.

Talking about the awareness the company has for the staggered adoption of its new hardware as customers "transition to PS5", Ryan revealed that there will be PS4 versions of some PS5 exclusives, including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West.

"While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch."

On the plus side, both the digital and physical PS4 versions of the games will offer a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles.

The news has irked some members of the fanbase, with Eurogamer reminding us of comments Ryan made earlier this year to GamesIndustry.biz, touting the value of generations, that set one console apart from another – even when it comes to their controllers. Sony has already confirmed that the DualShock 4 won't be compatible with the PS5 precisely for that reason; so as not to diminish the PS5 experience with missing features because of the last-gen controller.

"We have always said that we believe in generations. We believe that when you go to all the trouble of creating a next-gen console, that it should include features and benefits that the previous generation does not include. And that, in our view, people should make games that can make the most of those features.

"We do believe in generations, and whether it's the DualSense controller, whether it's the 3D audio, whether it's the multiple ways that the SSD can be used... we are thinking that it is time to give the PlayStation community something new, something different, that can really only be enjoyed on PS5."

The latest news seems like a huge U-turn for Sony, and has raised questions about exclusivity and compatibility claims for the software and the console's accessories; and gamers aren't happy.

