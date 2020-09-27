WhatsApp update gives users the features they're desperate for

When it comes to messaging apps, WhatsApp continues to reign supreme thanks to the plethora of features that make it perfect for both personal use as well as for businesses, with a recent rollout offering new features that benefit all users, like dark mode and improved video calls.

And now, it's about to become even more robust with a dynamite set of new features that will make using the app across multiple devices a reality.

Thanks to WABetaInfo , we have some early information on an upcoming change to the app that will let users access their WhatsApp account on up to four devices simultaneously, rather than having to log in on each new device they switch to; that's the case with the current version which only allows users to have the app up and running on one device at a time.

What's more, messages will sync across all devices the app is in use on in real-time, so there'll be no worrying about missing parts of the conversation as you transition from your phone, to your tablet, to your PC, for example.

It's actually very similar to Apple's Handoff technology in that respect, and given that competing apps like Facebook Messenger currently provide these options, it's long overdue.

The site also included images from the new UI that shows message synchronisation across devices with end-to-end encryption, as well as a screenshot from the WhatsApp early access beta which shows the setup page for linking multiple devices.

The point to note here is that once it's set up, all of your linked devices will be able to work without a connection to your phone, so if it runs out of battery, you can still freely use the app on your desktop.

These features are said to be in the final phase of testing, but there's no word on when we might see them get a wider roll out.

