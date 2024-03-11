NordickTrack slashes prices of top-rated home gym equipment in Spring Sale

There’s big savings across treadmills, rowing machines, dumbbells and more!

NordicTrack Spring Sale: treadmill, rowing machine, dumbbells
(Image credit: Getty Images/NordicTrack)
Jump to category:
Bryony Firth-Bernard
By Bryony Firth-Bernard
published

Looking to upgrade your home gym? Now is the perfect time as the NordickTrack Spring Sale has started! NordickTrack is renowned for their top-rated home gym equipment, especially when it comes to premium cardio kit, such as the best treadmills, exercise bikes, ellipticals and rowing machines. 

Currently, there’s some very big savings across the UK and US site, we're talking up to £700/$700! Below I've picked my favourites/the ones that I think are worth your time and attention to help you kickstart your fitness journey for the summer months ahead – happy shopping!

NordicTrack UK deals

NordicTrack RW900: was £1999, now £1599

NordicTrack RW900: was £1999, now £1599

Save £400 - Get the ultimate immersive rowing experience with the RW900 rower, which provides an effective full-body workout whilst also being gentle on the joints.

View Deal
NordicTrack Commercial 1250: was £2499, now £1799

NordicTrack Commercial 1250: was £2499, now £1799

Save £700 - Hit your running goals on one of NordicTrack's best-selling treadmills. It comes with a 10" pivot and HD touchscreen, a top speed of 19KM/H,  12% incline and its folding design makes it perfect for smaller spaces.

View Deal
NordicTrack AirGlide 14i Elliptical: was £2199, now £1799

NordicTrack AirGlide 14i Elliptical: was £2199, now £1799

Save £400 - Boost your areobic fitness without straining your joints with NordicTrack's latest elliptical machine. It comes with 26 digital resistance levels, can go up to a 15% incline, has oversized cushion pedals for comfortable striding, and a built-in fan.

View Deal
NordicTrack Select-A-Weight Dumbbells: was £449, now £349

NordicTrack Select-A-Weight Dumbbells: was £449, now £349

Save £100 - These space-saving dumbbells range from 5kg to 25kg, which is the equivalent of 15 weights. Whether you're looking to build muscle, increase full-body strength or lose weight, they're one of the most versatile pieces of kit to have in your fitness arsenal.

View Deal
NordicTrack S22i Studio Bike: was £2299, now £1799

NordicTrack S22i Studio Bike: was £2299, now £1799

Save £500 - Made with a silent magnetic resistance, this studio bike ensures a smooth, quiet ride. The It comes with a rotating 22” Smart HD Touchscreen to follow along classes, 24 digital resistance levels and even comes with two 1.5kg dumbbells, so you can strengthen your upper body as well as your legs.

View Deal

NordicTrack US deals

NordicTrack Commercial X32i: was $4499, now $3999

NordicTrack Commercial X32i: was $4499, now $3999

Save $500 - Yep, that's a big saving on this treadmill which can also go up to a whopping 40% incline, with a max speed of 12MPH. The Reflex Cushioning ensures a comfortable run, while the large 32" HD Touchscreen is perfect for following along with workouts and feeling like you're out and about.

View Deal
NordicTrack Fusion CST Studio: was $2499, now £1799

NordicTrack Fusion CST Studio: was $2499, now £1799

Save $700 - The CTS Studio combines strength and cardio training into one piece of kit. It comes with two ankle straps, two squat pulleys, six integrated ergonomic removable handles and has a resistance of 10 to 100 lbs. Follow along with instructor-led workouts in the full length mirror.

View Deal
NordicTrack RW700 Rower: was $1499, now $1299

NordicTrack RW700 Rower: was $1499, now $1299

Save $200 - Enjoy a low-impact, full-body workout with the RW700 rower. It comes with a smaller 10" HD screen to follow instructor workouts, 26 resistance levels, auxiliary music port and Bluetooth headphone connectivity.


View Deal
NordicTrack S22i Studio Bike: was $1999, now £1799

NordicTrack S22i Studio Bike: was $1999, now £1799

Save $200 - This exercise bike is super quiet thanks to the silent magnetic resistance. Follow along with classes on the 22” Smart HD Touchscreen and switch up your pace with the 24 digital resistance levels. It also comes with two 1.5kg dumbbells, so you can strengthen your upper body as well as your legs.

View Deal
CATEGORIES
Deals Fitness
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

Latest