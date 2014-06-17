Nike unveils Air Zoom Pegasus 31

Designed using athlete feedback from over 16,000 miles spent kissing the tarmac, Nike has announced its new Air Zoom Pegasus 31 running trainers.

Updated every year, the Pegasus is designed to provide high-mileage runners with an affordable shoe that is well-cushioned but as light as possible.



The new design introduces enhancements such as a decrease in the heel to toe drop to 10 mm for a more natural stance.



Engineered mesh upper, known as Flywire, wraps around the foot, giving you natural movement. With fewer layers, this means the Pegasus is lighter then ever.



A Nike Air Zoom Unit is positioned in the heel, which upon impact releases tension and then returns back to its original state, generating responsive propulsion.



The Air Zoom Pegasus 31 is part of a collection of Zoom Air running shoes that also includes the Nike Air Zoom Streak, Nike Air Zoom Elite, Nike Air Zoom Structure and Nike Air Zoom Vomero.

By Peter Rawlins