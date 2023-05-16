I’m a weightlifter and I think these are the best plus-size gymwear brands right now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Finding a gymwear brand that you love can be a bit like finding a hair dresser - it can take ages. But once you’ve found one, you’re sorted. It’s also what it can feel like with plus-size gymwear. Until only recently, it’s been pretty much impossible for curvier women to find flattering, comfy fitness garments that make them feel fabulous (I go by the ‘look good, feel good, do good’ philosophy for the gym). But the market has finally started to open up and we’re here for it.

We all know the stress of shopping online, as every brand sizes its garments completely differently. But this can be even more stressful if you’re plus- size, especially when that XXL’ in fact turns out to be a size 14. The brands I’ve compiled either all start at a size 18, or have ranges that do, so you can rest assured that they’ll fit your gorgeous bod. Plus, they’ve all been given the thumbs up from a plus-size beauty writer.

So, whether you’re looking for a new outlet to find squat-proof leggings for hitting a PB in, the best running top, or even some flexible yoga pants, this list of brands will have you covered.

What are the best plus-size gymwear brands?

(Image credit: Getty)

1. Lululemon (opens in new tab)

So, it probably wasn’t the first on your list, but Lululemon does start at a US size 14 (which is a UK size 20) and goes up to a US size 20 (a UK size 24) in all of their clothes. They have just about everything, from supportive sport bras to cosy jumpers to curl up in, swimwear and, of course, not forgetting their most-beloved product, their buttery soft Align Leggings.

2. Nike (opens in new tab)

One of the most well-known fitness brands on the market (and a personal favourite) I’m really glad that Nike are inclusive in their clothing. Their plus-size activewear starts at XL (UK 20-22) and goes up to 3X.

3. The Girlfriend Collective (opens in new tab)

If you haven’t heard of The Girlfriend Collective then you can thank me later, as it has one of the most inclusive size ranges available and goes up to a 6XL. A lot of their gymwear is made from sustainable materials too and they offer a great variety of items, from sports bras to leggings, skirts, shorts and more.

4. Tala (opens in new tab)

Again, another activewear brand that may not have immediately sprung to mind is Tala. Although the brand originally only went up to a size XL, now it has a collection offering stylish sports bras, leggings, as well as comfy loungewear that goes up to 4XL.

5. Adidas (opens in new tab)

Another long time-loved fitness brand that has an ever so slightly more inclusive size range than Nike. Their gymwear goes up to size 4X, while their sports bras range up to a 48E. Whether you’re after something that’s brightly coloured, a little more muted or patterned, Adidas can sort you out.

6. H&M (opens in new tab)

Despite going up to size 4XL, H&M offers a slightly smaller range of plus-size gymwear, compared to some of the other brands listed. However, the selection it does offer is incredibly stylish and isn’t basic or boring. Plus, it’s one of the most affordable brands on the market.

7. Simply Be (opens in new tab)

Ranging up to a size 32 Simply Be stocks a range of fantastic sportswear, from Adidas to Ellesse, Reebok, Under Armour and so much more, so you don’t have to have 10 different tabs open during your shopping spree.

8. ASOS (opens in new tab)

Another site you can easily get lost scrolling through is ASOS. Alongside their own collection of gymwear, they too offer a range of fabulous fitness brands, from Nike to Pink Soda and The North Face to name a few.