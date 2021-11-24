I found the cheapest fitness tracker deal on Black Friday

What's the main appeal of Black Friday? Cheap tech deals, of course. And while some retailers try to trick you into buying things for the same price they always sell them for, if you're vigilant enough, you'll find decent Black Friday deals nevertheless. Case in point this cheap fitness tracker deal at Decathlon: the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 is only £14.99 at the moment!

• Buy the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 at Decathlon, was £39.99, now £14.99

This is the sort of Black Friday deal I like to see. Decathlon included loads of different products in its Black Friday sale but this one stands out as a genuinely good offer. Granted, the Mi Smart Band 4 is not quite the Fitbit Charge 5 (which is now also discounted for Black Friday) but it's still a decent fitness wearable.

Mi Smart Band 4: was £39.99, now £14.99 at Decathlon Mi Smart Band 4: was £39.99, now £14.99 at Decathlon

The Mi Smart Band 4 features a 0.95” full-colour AMOLED display with 120 x 240-pixel resolution. Battery life is up to 20 days, the Smart Band 4 has a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, capacitive proximity sensor and PPG heart rate sensor. Now only £14.99!

The Mi Smart Band 4 is not the best fitness tracker but you surely don't expect something this cheap to be on par with the Garmin Venu 2!? It's what it is: a brilliant Black Friday fitness deal that also happens to be a lovely little Christmas gift idea (i.e. stocking filler level cheapness).

Looking for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? There are some excellent Garmin deals and Fitbit deals around this Black Friday. Or, if you fancy upgrading your home gym, have a look at our best Bowflex deals roundup.