Hauwei's new Mate S phablet lets you feel the force

Are you ready to feel the force? Good, because the Huawei Mate S sports a display which can gauge how hard you're pressing it, and then react with different actions depending on the pressure applied.

Sound familiar? That's because there's more than a passing resemblance to Apple's Force Touch technology which features in the Apple Watch and new MacBook range.

The 5.5-inch full HD display mirrors the screens found in the iPhone 6 Plus and OnePlus 2, while the internal Kirin processor and 3GB of RAM gives you a decent slug of horsepower.

You also get a 13MP rear camera, 8MP front option, 32GB of internal storage, a microSD slot and a 3000mAh battery. There's also an updated fingerprint scanner on the rear of the handset. It's a questionable location, but it does more than just unlock the Mate S.

Don't get too excited with the Force Touch inclusion however, as it's only available in the 128GB model, which is yet to get a release date.

You can get hold of the 32GB and 64GB models this month, minus Force Touch, priced at €649 (around £475) and €699 (around £510) respectively.