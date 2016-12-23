Grab a virtual reality bargain this Xmas from the Oculus Store

If you've chased the VR dream in 2016 and plonked some cash on an Oculus Rift - here's our review if you need reminding just how strong a headset it is - then you'll soon have plenty to keep you occupied this Xmas with the Oculus Winter Sale.

Games such as the brilliant The Climb (pictured above) and sci-fi dogfighter EE: Valkyrie are on sale for up 70 per cent off, which is a pretty huge price cut when you consider how expensive most of these titles are outside of sales.

Read more: Oculus Quest review: forget PlayStation VR – this is the new standard

The sale also extends on those with an Oculus-powered Samsung Gear VR - here's the T3 review of the smartphone-focused VR headset - with discounted titles including Annie Amber and the spooky Dreadhalls (pictured above).

The sale also includes a daily deal promotion that sees four games - two for each platform - given an extra discount for 24 hours. Grab them while they're hot, people.