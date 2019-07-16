Forget Amazon Prime Day, save up to 50-percent on TAG Heuer, Omega and more in the Goldsmiths summer sale instead!

If you're in the market for a luxury watch or a piece of jewellery we've got some great news for you – there's never been a better time to buy. No, there aren't Rolex, Omega, and TAG Heuer discounts for Amazon Prime Day, but there are deals on those watches in the Goldsmiths summer sale, which sees discounts on stylish jewellery and watches from the world’s biggest designer and luxury brands.
So, whether you're looking to treat yourself, or someone special in your life, you'd be silly not to make the most of this sale.
We've included a selection of our favourite deals below, but you can also find your own in the links:
Men's Watches - up to 50% off
Omega Seamaster 300M Co-Axial 41mm |
£2,920 | £2,600
Presented in a 41mm polished stainless steel case and protected by a scratch resistant sapphire crystal glass, this performance-focused, incredibly stylish watch boasts a black ceramic unidirectional rotating bezel, a helium escape valve positioned at 10 o’clock, a date display window at 3 o’clock, a sophisticated black dial and a stainless steel case with a secure clasp.View Deal
Rado Watch Hyperchrome Captain Cook XXL |
£1,990 | £1,700
Inspired by vintage designs, the HyperChrome collection from Rado provides exceptional timepieces that are versatile and innovative. A reinterpretation of a 1960s model, this Rado HyperChrome Captain Cook watch is named after the 18th-century British explorer, Captain James Cook.View Deal
TAG Heuer Carrera Mens 43mm Automatic |
£5,050 | £3,540
Presented on a smart brown leather strap, this Carrera timepiece is housed by a robust 43mm matte black ceramic case and is framed by a coordinating fixed bezel showcasing a tachymeter scale. Set beneath a domed sapphire crystal glass with an anti-reflective treatment, the eye-catching black skeleton dial is enhanced by a date display window, three chronograph sub-dials and luminescent rhodium-plated hands and hour markers.View Deal
Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150m Co+Axial GMT 43mm |
£5,200 | £4,100
The Seamaster family welcomed the Aqua Terra collection to pay tribute to OMEGA’s rich maritime heritage. All models are certified at the industry’s highest standard by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS) as Master Chronometers.View Deal
Raymond Weil Toccata |
£750 | £550
Offering originality, exceptional attention to detail and quality, Raymond Weil watches are renowned for their precision timekeeping and exquisite aesthetics. With its classic, simplistic design, this stunning Raymond Weil Toccata Mens’ Watch will instantly inject timeless, understated style into your everyday accessory collection.View Deal
TAG Heuer Carrera Muhammad Ali Special Edition |
£2,500 | £1,750
Designed in honour of one of the most legendary men in the boxing world, this TAG Heuer Carrera Muhammad Ali watch is inspired by the iconic boxer’s career. Sitting confidently in a 43mm polished Stainless Steel case and protected by sapphire crystal glass, this high performing watch commemorates Ali’s early boxing years and features an engraved portrait of the sporting hero, as well as his signature on the dial.View Deal
Omega Specialities Seamaster Olympic Official Timekeeper 39.5mm |
£4,140 | £3,140
Inspired by the Rings of the Olympic Games and stopwatch designs from the past, the Seamaster Olympic Games Collection has a unique style that is timeless and captivating. Presented on a black micro-perforated leather strap, the durable 39.5mm stainless steel case houses a domed black and white dial equipped with a date display window at 6 o’clock, an easy-to-read minute track, sporty hands and a black pulse reader for the wearer to calculate their heart-rate.View Deal
Raymond Weil Freelancer |
£2,295 | £1,450
This Freelancer watch opens its heart to you. The beauty of the dial and visible balance wheel is highlighted by the rose gold hands and indexes. This Freelancer will impress elegant women who love to assert their style.View Deal
Women's watches – up to 50% off
Omega Constellation Quartz 24mm |
£1,680 | £1,330
With striking dials and eye-catching designs, the Omega Constellation collection is wonderfully enduring, characterised by its famous “Griffes” or claws. With its simple yet incredibly stylish design, stunning elegance and outstanding functionality, this OMEGA Constellation timepiece sits confidently within a 24mm polished stainless steel case with a bezel engraved with Roman numerals.View Deal
Longines 1832 |
£1,410 | £1,250
Blurring the lines between contemporary and traditional design, this Longines Heritage watch is housed within a striking 30mm stainless steel case and fastens with a sophisticated brown Alligator leather strap. Powered by a reliable automatic movement and protected by sapphire crystal glass, the beige dial is equipped with applied index hour markers, a date display window at 3 o’clock, and Longines' iconic branding.View Deal
Baume and Mercier Hampton | £1,200 | £900
Sleek and sophisticated, this Baume & Mercier Hampton Ladies’ Watch is an essential accessory for fashion-focused individuals with a timeless sense of style. Full of character, this classic timepiece features a white dial, with minimal white numbers, set within a sleek, stainless steel rectangular case and secured with a slender brown leather strap, with contrasting white stitching. View Deal
Rado True Automatic Diamonds |
£2,230 | £2,000
Powered by a high quality Swiss automatic movement, this True timepiece delivers outstanding performance and is water resistant up to 50 metres. Presented on a sleek plasma high-tech ceramic bracelet, the matching 40mm case plays host to a unique mother-of-pearl dial, enhanced by a date display window at 3 o’clock and Rose Gold-tone hands and hour markers.View Deal
Pre-owned watches
Pre-Owned Rolex Day+Date Circa-1980 |
£14,300 | £11,400
This Pre-Owned Rolex Day-Date, comes with a 36mm 18ct gold case which houses the white dial and an automatic movement that provides the power. Attached to the case is a leather strap, fitted with a buckle clasp for added security on the wrist. The watch has a water resistance of 100 metres.
Pre-owned Rolex Datejust, Circa 1978 |
£6,295 | £5,000
This Pre-Owned Rolex Datejust Ladies Watch, comes with a 28mm 18ct yellow gold case which houses the gold coloured dial and an automatic movement that provides the power. Attached to the case is a black leather strap for added security and comfort on the wrist.View Deal
Jewellery and Rings
18ct White Gold 1.00 Carat Total Weight Diamond Multi Stone Ring |
£3,500 | £2,800
Selected from the Goldsmiths Exclusive collection, this exquisitely crafted 18 Carat White Gold 1.00 total carat weight multi-stone diamond ring provides endless sparkle. With modern design and expert craftsmanship this multi-stone ring has the appearance of a flower in bloom. Holding 13 stones this ring is dripping in elegance and luxury. Its modern design compliments any outfit and its polished 18 Carat White Gold finish brings class and style to a ring that is sure to be the centre of attention at any event.View Deal
4.5mm Traditional Court Standard Polished Finish With Grooves Wedding Ring In 18 Carat Yellow Gold |
£750 | £375
If you're getting married this summer and you haven't bought your wedding band, now is the time to buy. This classic 18 Carat Yellow Gold band is just £375.View Deal
Brown Leather Mens Bracelet |
£45 | £25
Presenting this brown braided leather and stainless steel mens bracelet.View Deal
