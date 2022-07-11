Early Prime Day deals on fans and air conditioners mean you can stay cool as the sales and weather heat up

You'll be glad to know they've also got some heater deals on

why it's time to buy portable air conditioner
(Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio |Pexels)
Duncan Bell
By
published

Boy, is it hot in here or what? Luckily Amazon Prime Day has an affordable solution to unpleasantly high temperatures. Since tomorrow is going to be even hotter, and Amazon Prime guarantees next-day delivery, I suggest you take advantage of it.

The best Prime Day deals this year – or the sexiest and most sought-after ones, anyway – will be Amazon device deals, headphones and air fryers. But while all the fans and air conditioners in this early Amazon Prime sale are the exact opposite of sexy, they might just be the most essential purchases of this unusually hot week. If you're a rather perverse kind of shopper, you can also pick up some electric stove heater deals by following this link. Each to their own. If you scroll to the bottom of the page, you'll find the very best air con and fan deals near you, right now.

Amazon would never be my first port of call when looking for air con and fan deals, but there are some very cheap offers here, and it is bloody hot, so there's that. For some better options, you could always take a glance at our guides to the best fans, the best portable air conditioners and the best Dyson fans, which largely tend to also purify and humidify the air. 

Further air con and fan deals are available with quick delivery from Appliances Direct, (opens in new tab) who always have AC deals on, and Currys (opens in new tab), of course.

The best Amazon Prime Day cooling deals

(opens in new tab)

BLACK+DECKER BXAC65002GB, £72, was £100 (opens in new tab)
Strictly speaking this is not an air conditioner, it is a 'Digital Air Cooler'. Basically, it blows air past water-filled cooling packs, which is not a million miles away from what air con does. The bad news is that it won't cool quite as efficiently as proper A/C, but the good news is that it doesn't need to be vented out of a door, window or hole in the wall, and it is only £72 – £28 off the usual price. An average rating of 4 stars from Amazon users suggests it is considerably better than nothing.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Tower Cavaletto: £33, was £40 (opens in new tab)
This also has an average user score of 4 stars. Sure, £7 isn't a huge discount but this desk fan, classically styled in black and rose gold, should do the business, cooling-wise. A carry handle means you can take it with you around the house. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

BLACK+DECKER BXFD52002GB, £80, was £100 (opens in new tab)
The highest rated of the fans on sale here, this Air circulator uses a similar approach to Meaco's brilliant MeacoFan 1056 (opens in new tab). It's low-noise but highly windy, by all accounts with vertical and horizontal oscillation, to cool more of the room, more effectively. With blades just 11 inches in diameter, it's easy to carry around with you, although it's not wireless, alas.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
TOPICS
Deals
Duncan Bell
Duncan Bell

Duncan has been writing about tech for almost 15 years, during which time he has attended every event going, apart from Apple ones, as he mysteriously doesn't get invited to them. He has covered everything from smartphones to headphones, TV to AC and air fryers to the movies of James Bond and obscure anime. 

Duncan's current brief is everything to do with the home and kitchen, which is good because he is an excellent cook, if he says so himself. He also covers cycling and ebikes – like over-using italics, this is another passion of his. Duncan also edits T3's golf section because fuck it, someone has to. Dave Usher does all the real work on that bit, though. In his long and varied lifestyle-tech career he is one of the few people to have been a fitness editor despite being unfit and a cars editor for not one but two websites, despite being unable to drive. He also has about 400 vacuum cleaners, and is possibly the UK's leading expert on cordless vacuum cleaners, despite being decidedly messy.

Before T3, Duncan was a music and film reviewer, worked for a magazine about gambling that employed a surprisingly large number of convicted criminals, and then a magazine called Bizarre that was essentially Reddit before the invention of Reddit. There was a lengthy period where he essentially wrote all of T3 magazine every month for about 3 years. 

A broadcaster, raconteur and public speaker, Duncan used to be on telly loads, but an unfortunate incident put a stop to that, so he now largely contents himself with telling people, "I used to be on the TV, you know."


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals