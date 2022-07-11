Early Prime Day deals on fans and air conditioners mean you can stay cool as the sales and weather heat up

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Boy, is it hot in here or what? Luckily Amazon Prime Day has an affordable solution to unpleasantly high temperatures. Since tomorrow is going to be even hotter, and Amazon Prime guarantees next-day delivery, I suggest you take advantage of it.

The best Prime Day deals this year – or the sexiest and most sought-after ones, anyway – will be Amazon device deals, headphones and air fryers. But while all the fans and air conditioners in this early Amazon Prime sale are the exact opposite of sexy, they might just be the most essential purchases of this unusually hot week. If you're a rather perverse kind of shopper, you can also pick up some electric stove heater deals by following this link. Each to their own. If you scroll to the bottom of the page, you'll find the very best air con and fan deals near you, right now.

Amazon would never be my first port of call when looking for air con and fan deals, but there are some very cheap offers here, and it is bloody hot, so there's that. For some better options, you could always take a glance at our guides to the best fans, the best portable air conditioners and the best Dyson fans, which largely tend to also purify and humidify the air.

Further air con and fan deals are available with quick delivery from Appliances Direct, (opens in new tab) who always have AC deals on, and Currys (opens in new tab), of course.

The best Amazon Prime Day cooling deals

(opens in new tab) BLACK+DECKER BXAC65002GB, £72, was £100 (opens in new tab)

Strictly speaking this is not an air conditioner, it is a 'Digital Air Cooler'. Basically, it blows air past water-filled cooling packs, which is not a million miles away from what air con does. The bad news is that it won't cool quite as efficiently as proper A/C, but the good news is that it doesn't need to be vented out of a door, window or hole in the wall, and it is only £72 – £28 off the usual price. An average rating of 4 stars from Amazon users suggests it is considerably better than nothing.

Here's the affordable Princess air conditioner I'm using to stay cool in the heatwave

(opens in new tab) Tower Cavaletto: £33, was £40 (opens in new tab)

This also has an average user score of 4 stars. Sure, £7 isn't a huge discount but this desk fan, classically styled in black and rose gold, should do the business, cooling-wise. A carry handle means you can take it with you around the house.