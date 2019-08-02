Cheap saucepan set deals: 25% off Circulon, Prestige and Joe Wicks cookware

Looking for some cheap saucepans and frying pans? Then today is a good day for you because Amazon has just slashed 25% off cookware sets from three quality brands. That's a Black Friday kind of price cut four months ahead of the actual Black Friday!

Those brands are Circulon, Prestige and Joe Wicks. We particularly like Circulon and you'll find its saucepans and frying pans in our Best non-stick frying pans article and our Best saucepan sets roundup.

I've included links to all the sets that are on offer right now. Like a freshly seared sirloin these deals are HOT. And also like a tasty steak, they won't stick around for long – these are one-day deals, so you need to be quick if you want to get this cheap cookware before it goes back up in price.

Circulon Wok with Glass Lid | Was: £50.99 | Deal Price: £38.99

This non-stick wok is metal utensil safe (though personally I would not use metal in any non-stick pan), suitable for all hob types including induction, is dishwasher safe and comes with a lifetime guarantee. And it comes with a slotted turner, also made by Circulon. Deal ends at midnight on Friday 2 August.View Deal

Circulon 24/30 cm Frying Pan Twin Set | Was: £60.95 |Deal Price: £45.99

Cook up a breakfast storm with this pack of two frying pans and a Circulon nylon solid turner which has a heat resistant head to 180C. The pans are suitable for all cooker types including induction and they're oven safe to 240C / 475F / Gas Mark 9. Deal ends at midnight on Friday 2 August.View Deal

Circulon 24cm Frying Pan | Was: £43.85 |Deal Price: £32.99

If you only want one frying pan then this is the deal for you. It also comes with a Circulon nylon solid turner. The pan is suitable for all hob types including induction and oven safe to 240C. Deal ends at midnight on Friday 2 August.View Deal

Prestige 5-Piece Cookware Set with Pasta Fork | Was: £76.86 | Deal Price: £48.99

How's this for a great all-round pan set? It's pretty much everything you need if you have no saucepans to start with, which makes it a perfect gift if you know anyone who is preparing to head off for their first year at uni. Do them a favour and get them this set so they don't live on pizza for a year. Deal ends at midnight on Friday 2 August.View Deal

Prestige 3-Piece Cookware Set with Pasta Fork | Was: £56.86 | Deal Price: £41.99

This is the slimmed down version of the Prestige set above, with three saucepans and a Circulon pasta fork but no frying pans. By skipping on the pans you only save £7, so I'd recommend the larger unless you're really averse to having two brand new frying pans. Deal ends at midnight on Friday 2 August.View Deal

Joe Wicks 3-Piece Saucepan Set with Food Prep Utensils | Price: £60.98 Bundle Price: £45.99

This is a three-piece aluminium set of 16cm, 18cm and 20cm saucepans with shatter resistant glass lids and an elevated slotted spoon. They're suitable for all hobs including induction and oven safe to 180C. Don't those orange rubberised handles provide a nice pop of colour? Deal ends at midnight on Friday 2 August.View Deal

Want to spend a bit more? Then check out our pick of The best cheap Le Creuset sale deals.