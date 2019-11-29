Black Friday deal: get this NutriBullet five-piece blender for just £40 from Argos

Grab this brilliant blender while you can: get a 1/3 off in the Argos Black Friday sale

Nutribullet Blender
(Image credit: Nutribullet)

By

NutriBullet makes some of the best blenders around, and they're not cheap, so when you can pick one up for a 1/3 off, it's worth taking note. In fact, this one, part of the 600 series, is our favourite NutriBullet blender of 2019.

Argos has this brilliant five-piece blender for a smidge under £40. It features a 600W motor which spins its stainless steel blades as an incredible 20,000 RPM. That's fast enough to pulverise anything you care to blend and can be simply used to crush ice if that's what you need.

NutriBullet 5 Piece Nutritional Blender | Was £59.99 | Now £39.99 from Argos

Marvel at how effortlessly this incredible blender pulverises seeds, stems, skins and, of course, soft fruits at the touch of a button. A must-buy for health-food junkie and anyone who likes to keep fit.

