This Sage coffee machine lookalike is currently at its lowest-ever price for Prime Day

Everyone wants one of the best bean to cup coffee machines, until they see that some of the top-rated models can cost upwards of a grand. However, like with most things, there are seriously good alternatives out there, meaning you don’t have to miss out if you’re not looking to drop four figures on your morning brew.

One particular example is the Breville Barista Max Espresso Machine. At first glance, it looks almost identical to the Sage Barista Touch Impress, and there’s a very good reason for that. Sage and Breville are basically the same brand, just marketed differently depending on where you are. Breville is the parent company, but in the UK and Europe, the products are sold under the Sage Appliances name due to an earlier sale of the Breville trademark.

That means the machines share a ton of similarities, and once you see how low the Breville Barista Max has dropped in the Amazon Prime Day sale, you might never look at a Sage model the same way again.

At T3, we've only reviewed the Breville Barista Max+, but the difference between the two isn’t huge. The Barista Max is widely praised for being easy to use, beginner-friendly, and great for making everything from espressos to frothy cappuccinos. It features an integrated conical burr grinder with 30 adjustable grind settings to get the most flavour from your beans, and a full-size, cool-touch milk wand that delivers dry steam to create that perfect velvety microfoam.

As a Homes writer, I can confidently say that finding a top-tier espresso machine this good for this low is a rare thing. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your coffee setup – this is it.