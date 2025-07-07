5 must-have coffee machine accessories you can snag in the Prime Day sale

Anyone can be a barista on a budget

Coffee machine accessories deal
(Image credit: chevanon / Freepik))
Lizzie Wilmot's avatar
By
last updated
in Deals

I don't know about you, but owning one of the best coffee machines has basically become essential in my life – and I'm really not sure what I’d do without one. I know, I know…total first-world problem, but it’s the first thing I look forward to when I wake up.

So, when Prime Day rolls around, you can bet I’m scouring Amazon for the best deals to improve my coffee setup. From beans and syrups to cleaning must-haves, there’s always something worth grabbing, and this time, I figured I’d share my finds with you.

Check out my list below and get ready to restock your coffee machine essentials cupboard.

Amazon House Blend Coffee Beans
Amazon House Blend Coffee Beans: was £20.61 now £13.91 at Amazon

No machine is complete without coffee beans, right? Well, Amazon actually makes its own coffee, and right now, a 1kg 2-pack is going for under £14!

View Deal
KRUPS Frothing Control XL Milk Frother
KRUPS Frothing Control XL Milk Frother: was £64.99 now £34.37 at Amazon

Love a good latte? You need this KRUPS Milk Frother. It heats and froths milk perfectly and even stops automatically when finished – ideal for anyone who loves milk-based coffees and wants zero faff.

View Deal
Image
MONIN Coffee Syrup Gift Set

Who says it has to be for someone else? With nearly 50% off, this syrup gift set is the perfect way to add lots of flavour to your morning brews.

DLux Latte Coffee Mugs
DLux Latte Coffee Mugs : was £15.99 now £13.59 at Amazon

These clear coffee mugs are everywhere at the moment, and not just because they’re Instagram-worthy. They also keep your coffee warm without burning your hands, making them an absolute essential in our eyes.

View Deal
De'Longhi Original EcoDecalk Descaler
De'Longhi Original EcoDecalk Descaler: was £22.49 now £17.99 at Amazon

Descaling your machine is really important if you want it to last. This option from De’Longhi is my personal fave – it’s easy to use and works really well.

View Deal
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.