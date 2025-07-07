5 must-have coffee machine accessories you can snag in the Prime Day sale
Anyone can be a barista on a budget
I don't know about you, but owning one of the best coffee machines has basically become essential in my life – and I'm really not sure what I’d do without one. I know, I know…total first-world problem, but it’s the first thing I look forward to when I wake up.
So, when Prime Day rolls around, you can bet I’m scouring Amazon for the best deals to improve my coffee setup. From beans and syrups to cleaning must-haves, there’s always something worth grabbing, and this time, I figured I’d share my finds with you.
Check out my list below and get ready to restock your coffee machine essentials cupboard.
No machine is complete without coffee beans, right? Well, Amazon actually makes its own coffee, and right now, a 1kg 2-pack is going for under £14!
Love a good latte? You need this KRUPS Milk Frother. It heats and froths milk perfectly and even stops automatically when finished – ideal for anyone who loves milk-based coffees and wants zero faff.
Who says it has to be for someone else? With nearly 50% off, this syrup gift set is the perfect way to add lots of flavour to your morning brews.
These clear coffee mugs are everywhere at the moment, and not just because they’re Instagram-worthy. They also keep your coffee warm without burning your hands, making them an absolute essential in our eyes.
Descaling your machine is really important if you want it to last. This option from De’Longhi is my personal fave – it’s easy to use and works really well.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.