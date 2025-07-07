5 must-have coffee machine accessories you can snag in the Prime Day sale

I don't know about you, but owning one of the best coffee machines has basically become essential in my life – and I'm really not sure what I’d do without one. I know, I know…total first-world problem, but it’s the first thing I look forward to when I wake up.

So, when Prime Day rolls around, you can bet I’m scouring Amazon for the best deals to improve my coffee setup. From beans and syrups to cleaning must-haves, there’s always something worth grabbing, and this time, I figured I’d share my finds with you.

Check out my list below and get ready to restock your coffee machine essentials cupboard.

MONIN Coffee Syrup Gift Set Who says it has to be for someone else? With nearly 50% off, this syrup gift set is the perfect way to add lots of flavour to your morning brews.