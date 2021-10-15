Best photo printer 2021: get the best printed snaps possible

The best photo printers might not be first on your list of must-have gadgets – not like the best printers, best phones or the best laptops – but these compact, high-quality printers can make a huge difference in getting your precious memories into physical form.

If we're honest, most of us don't spend much time flicking through the wealth of photos and videos that we've amassed on our smartphones, and that means all those great snaps get lost in time. With one of the best photo printers installed on your desk, you can quickly and cheaply produce prints to put on the wall, the fridge, or in a frame.

Gone are the days when you used to have to wait several days for your roll of film to be developed: now you can just pick out your favourite images from a long stream of options, and have it ready on glossy photo paper in seconds. These printers are designed to be reliable and simple to use, so there are no complicated menus or settings to go through.

To help you choose the best photo printer for you, we've gathered together all the top options in this list. They've all been extensively analysed and detailed, so you can be sure that whichever one you pick, you're not going to be disappointed.

The best photo printers you can buy today

(Image credit: HP)

1. HP Sprocket Select The best photo printer for most people Specifications Max picture size: 2.3 inches x 3.4 inches Connectivity: Bluetooth Dimensions: 884 mm x 130 mm x 175 mm Weight: 306 grams Reasons to buy + Stylish external design + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - Relatively small prints

We know that HP has been making reliable printers for homes and offices for years, but here it turns its attention to portable photo printing: the HP Sprocket Select is about the size of a smartphone and can easily connect via Bluetooth to your Android or iOS mobile devices to produce high-quality, glossy snaps with the minimum of fuss along the way.

A word too for the design of the HP Sprocket Select photo printer, which comes in either Eclipse (yellowy) or Sea Mist (greeny). The external shell of the device is hard and robust, while also looking more stylish than your average photo printer – this isn't a device that you're going to be ashamed to get out at your local coffee shop, in other words.

One of the features we really like with the HP Sprocket Select is that it can automatically print photos from social media with a certain hashtag, making it even easier to convert your digital snaps into something physical. With good battery life and speedy printing, we think this is just about the best photo printer out there for most people right now.

(Image credit: Kodak)

2. Kodak PD460 Dock plus Instant Photo Printer The best premium photo printer Specifications Max picture size: 4 inches x 6 inches Connectivity: Bluetooth and wired Dimensions: ‎245 mm x 217 mm x 164 mm Weight: 2 kg Reasons to buy + Top quality prints + Easy phone connection Reasons to avoid - Relatively large size

The Kodak brand name comes with a certain amount of heritage attached, and this photo printer lives up to the reputation of the brand. Note that this model is actually a dock and photo printer combined, so you slot your iOS or (USB-C) Android phone into the device on the top and your physical prints come out underneath – it couldn't be much simpler.

Kodak promises that the prints you get out of this will last 100 years, and while we haven't been able to put that to the test ourselves, we've got no reason to doubt it. At 4 inches x 6 inches, the finished products that come out of the Kodak PD460 are going to be bigger than what you get from many photo printers, so they're ideal for wall displays and albums.

That extra print size does mean the printer itself is bigger too, and it's not portable – you'll need to plug it in somewhere. Still, most of the time we reckon you're going to be back home anyway when you're committing your photos to paper, and it saves you having to worry about battery life. It's a little expensive, but we'd say it's very much worth it.

(Image credit: Kodak)

3. Kodak P210R Mini 2 Retro The best budget photo printer Specifications Max picture size: 2.1 inches x 3.4 inches Connectivity: Bluetooth Dimensions: 167 mm x 102 mm x 47 mm Weight: 322 grams Reasons to buy + Neat and compact + Produces fine prints Reasons to avoid - Average battery life

This compact, portable photo printer from Kodak is a pleasure to use and produces prints that really shine. If you're looking for a way of getting your most precious memories off your phone (or tablet) and up on the wall – or anywhere else – then we think that the Kodak P210R Mini 2 Retro is one of the best options out there for this type of device.

It's difficult to get an idea of just how small and well made this photo printer is until you're actually holding it in your hands, but you'll have absolutely no problem stashing this away in a rucksack or suitcase until it's needed – it's a particularly good option if you're looking for something that you can pick up and take long with you on your next holiday trip.

You get the option of producing prints with or without borders around them, and the accompanying smartphone app makes the process of picking and printing images very straightforward indeed. All this, and it's available for a very reasonable price too, making it an obvious inclusion for our list of the best photo printers you can get hold of right now.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

4. Fujifilm Instax Mini Link The best fun photo printer Specifications Max picture size: 1.8 inches x 2.4 inches Connectivity: Bluetooth Dimensions: 120 mm x 90 mm x 35 mm Weight: 209 grams Reasons to buy + Compact and light + Lots of printing options Reasons to avoid - Small picture size

Take one look at the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link photo printer and "fun" is the first word that comes to mind – for us, at least. That sense of fun is backed up by the variety of funky colours that the device is available in, including Ash White, Dark Denim and Dusky Pink: so you can pick a printer shade that matches up with the rest of your decor at home.

It isn't just the looks of the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link that have earned it a place on our list of the best photo printers though. This is a printer that's fast and reliable, and capable of churning out some top quality prints that will last you a long, long time. It's one of the smallest and lightest photo printers we've found, and you can take it just about anywhere.

The pictures that you get from the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link aren't the biggest, but we think they'll be just fine for most people, and it does mean you get a more portable photo printer (as well as cheaper printing costs). What's more, there are more than 25 design templates to pick from in the accompanying app to really make your prints stand out.

(Image credit: Canon)

5. Canon Zoemini The best compact photo printer Specifications Max picture size: 2 inches x 3 inches Connectivity: Bluetooth Dimensions: 118 mm x 82 mm x 19 mm Weight: 160 grams Reasons to buy + Pocket-sized photo printer + Stylish external looks Reasons to avoid - Not the fastest printouts

Whether it's a printer or a digital camera, you know what you're getting with Canon – and when it comes to the Canon Zoemini, you're getting a portable photo printer that you can rely on for great quality prints. From getting this connected to your smartphone to producing the finished result, everything is straightforward to use right from the start.

This truly is a pocket-sized photo printer, and while that restricts the size of the actual prints you can get from it, it also means you won't have any problems carrying this around with you. We're also fans of what Canon has managed to do with the design of the Zoemini: it sports a stylish rose pink exterior that will draw many admiring glances.

When it comes to the actual business of getting your photos printed, the accompanying mobile app for Android and iOS means you can't really go wrong – and if you need to add filters or text on top of your snaps, then this is possible too. All in all, it's an impressive photo printer package from Canon, and it's one that we're happy to recommend.