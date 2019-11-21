John Lewis Black Friday deals 2019: the best early offers live TODAY

John Lewis Black Friday deals are among the best Black Friday deals you’ll find in the UK. Black Friday falls on 29 November this year – which means we're now less than a month away from seeing John Lewis & Partner's official Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

But that doesn't mean there isn't already a wealth of early John Lewis Black Friday deals already on offer. Right now, for example, you can get a £125 e-gift card when you buy selected electrical products from the high-end department store (this offers ends 4 November, so you'll need to move fast). There are also a huge reductions on fragrance and beauty products, and a whole load of electrical offers on TVs, laptops, headphones and more.

One reason why John Lewis' Black Friday deals are so good – aside from the store's leading reputation for quality and customer service – is its Never Knowingly Undersold policy. The retailer is constantly comparing its prices to those of its competitors and matching them accordingly, even during the John Lewis Black Friday sale. That means you’ll be able to shop the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at John Lewis this November, safe in the knowledge that the price won’t be beaten elsewhere.

And let’s not forget that generous warranty. You get a two-year guarantee on most products as standard – and up to five years on TVs at John Lewis & Partners, which adds some serious value.

Last year, the retailer broke its sales records over Black Friday, with a 7.7 per cent increase year-on-year. It’ll be looking to beat this in 2019, with bigger and better John Lewis Black Friday deals than ever before. (And yes, we’re expecting fantastic John Lewis Cyber Monday deals in 2019, too.)

So when will the John Lewis Black Friday 2019 sale start? What discounts do we expect to see this year? And how can you get your hands on the best John Lewis Black Friday deals? Here’s everything you need to know…

The best pre-Black Friday John Lewis deals

Want to start shopping for Christmas gifts already? No need to wait for Black Friday – there are plenty of offers at John Lewis already...

Headphones offers | Save on Beats, Bose, Sony and more

The headphones offers at John Lewis include £100 off Beats Studio Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones, up to £50 off Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling QC35 II, £50 off Powerbeats Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Sport Headphones and much more. High quality headphones at lovely low prices.View Deal

Apple Watch offers | Save up to £100

You can save big on the Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 so if you've had your eye on an Apple Watch for a while but didn't want to pay full price then these are the deals for you.View Deal

Coffee machine deals | Save on Nespresso and bean-to-cup machines

Whether you want the simplicity of a pod machine or the theatre of a bean to cup machine, you'll find deals on coffee machines from Nespressro, Lavazza, Sage, Smeg and more so you don't need to wait for Black Friday for a sublime cup of black (or white) coffee.View Deal

Pre-Black Friday John Lewis deals: shop seasonal offers

Save up to 30% - Don’t wait until November to bag a bargain at John Lewis. There are already plenty of great discounts already on offer. You can browse the best pre-Black Friday John Lewis deals on everything from electrical items, toys, home and garden products, furniture, clothing and more right now. View Deal

Shop more offers at John Lewis

When is the John Lewis Black Friday sale 2019?

Black Friday falls on 29 November this year. However, we’ll likely start seeing official John Lewis Black Friday deals before this. Last year, the retailer officially launched its sale the weekend before the event, and continued into the week after Cyber Monday. And we saw decent online offers starting to drop even earlier than this – throughout November, in fact.

That’s a trend that played out across the retail world, with brands increasingly looking to ease the pressure caused by huge single-day sales spikes (and the associated risks of failed servers and stock running out). Instead, more and more retailers like John Lewis have been beginning their unofficial Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales periods earlier and earlier in recent years.

Many of these early discounts are decent, too, so although we’re still likely to see the very best 2019 John Lewis Black Friday deals on the day itself, we expect that a lot of those discounts won’t be dramatically better than some of the the early offers. The lesson here? If you see something you like, it's a good idea to buy it when you see it – because you may not see that deal again.

When is the John Lewis Cyber Monday sale?

Cyber Monday is always the first Monday after Black Friday. This year, it falls on December 1, 2019 – and while the John Lewis Cyber Monday sale will start on this date, we're likely to see deals and discounts continue for a number of days afterwards.

What will the best John Lewis Black Friday deals be?

A good way to predict this year’s best John Lewis Black Friday discounts is to take a look at what’s happened in previous years. Last year, we saw big price drops (often 20 per cent; sometimes more) in all departments, including electronics, home and kitchenware, sports, clothing, beauty and more. This is something we would certainly expect to see again: here are our predictions...

John Lewis Black Friday TV deals in 2019

(Image credit: Samsung)

John Lewis doesn’t just have a reputation for offering decent Black Friday TV deals – the retailer's huge five-year guarantee makes it a doubly popular destination for people looking for television offers. After all, you’re getting four years more than you would from most manufactures, which is excellent value.

Recently, the retailer cut the price of Samsung’s QLED TVs, and we’d expect to see more discounts on these over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. After all, they did it last year too. Over Black Friday 2018, we spotted a £600 discount on the Samsung Q8F 65-inch QLED TV, which dropped the price from £2,699 to £2,099.

There was also £1,000 off an even-bigger 77-inch LG OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, taking the price to £5,999; and there were price cuts on (slightly) smaller models, as well, like £200 off a Sony Bravia OLED 4K 55-inch. We definitely expect to see more good Black Friday TV deals at John Lewis in 2019.

John Lewis Black Friday deals on laptops

We also expect to see some great Black Friday laptop deals at John Lewis this year. Sure, the retailer doesn’t offer as wide a range of brands as some others, but it does cover all skill (and price) levels – you can buy pro models alongside cheaper options just for browsing – and the discounts really aren’t bad.

Last year, some of the best John Lewis Black Friday laptop deals cut £100 off the price of a 2017 27-inch Apple iMac (Retina) – taking it to £1,849 – and also from a Microsoft Surface Book 2, making it just £1,099. There was also £230 off a Surface Pro 6 (£729,95); £250 off the Acer Swift 5 Intel Core i7 (£849), and even £100 cut from the Asus Chromebook C302ca, dropping the price to just £399.

John Lewis Black Friday deals on electronics

It isn’t just televisions and laptops that see big price cuts at John Lewis over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Headphones, too, are likely to be subject to some good Black Friday discounts at John Lewis again this year. The Bose QuietComfort 20s had their price slashed from £249 to £129 last year, for example. And we’re sure to see more SIM-free phone offers – like last year’s £170 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S9, which took the price of the 64GB model from £739 to just £569.

In addition, the retailer often cuts the price of smart home and wearable tech in November. And Amazon devices, as well, have been discounted in the past to match Amazon’s own discounts.

John Lewis Black Friday deals in home and garden

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Mattresses received generous price cuts at John Lewis over Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. The Simba Hybrid mattress was reduced by 20 per cent, and there were plenty of mattress, pillow, duvet and bed frame offers on other leading brands like Silentnight too. We’d expect to see more of these this year, but we think we’ll see even larger mattress discounts this time – in the region of 35 per cent.

Alternatively, you can browse our Black Friday mattress deals pages:

We have high expectations for furniture, too. Last year there were a lot of 20 per cent Black Friday discounts on sofas, chairs and more at John Lewis. In 2018, a G Plan Vontage Sixty Seven large three-seater sofa was cut from £1,600 to just £1,280, for instance. You could also buy a Parker Knoll Charleston Power Recliner Leather Armchair for £1,639, down from £2,048.

Dyson vacuum cleaners may well receive a discount again this year, as well. Last year some models had their price cut by 10 per cent, and we’re looking for similarly good John Lewis offers again in 2019 – not just on Dyson but on Miele models, Kärcher and more.

John Lewis Black Friday deals on toys, baby and child essentials

Again, we’d expect at least 20 per cent to be cut from the price of many toys at John Lewis for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as was the case last year. Highlights in 2018 included a £30 price drop on the Nerf Retaliator Elite Plus Pack (taking it to £39.99), and a whopping 50% discount on the Peter Rabbit Children’s Book Box Set (making it just £17.50). There was also 20 per cent off the Sylvanian Families Treehouse and Log Cabin (£63.99) and more.

Finally, there were huge John Lewis Black Friday baby deals last year, as well, including a massive £360 saving on the Bugaboo Cameleon3 Atelier Complete Pushchair (taking the price to £599). We predict more big savings on baby equipment, car seats, breast pumps and more at John Lewis in 2019.

The most popular John Lewis Black Friday deals last year

According to the retailer, some of the most searched for items during the shopping event in 2018 included Apple Airpods (which dropped to £144) and the Apple Watch series 3 (which dropped to £219) in the sale. However, these were the best-selling John Lewis Black Friday deals in 2018...

Mulberry Zipped Bayswater bag: £877.50 (was £1,350)

Save 35% - A reinvention of Mulberry's most iconic style, this Zipped Bayswater bag from Mulberry is crafted from premium veg tanned leather for a luxury finish. It’s no longer on sale, but last year this excellent John Lewis Black Friday deal knocked a cool 35% off the price, taking it well below the £1,000 mark. Shop today's best handbag, purse and wallet deals at John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners Beauty Advent Calendar: £115.50 (was £165) | at John Lewis

Save 30% - This indulgent Beauty Advent Calendar was packed with new and iconic skincare products, makeup must-haves and beautifully scented fragrance favourites. There’s a different treat for each day. This year's calendar costs £150 (worth £225). Last year’s is currently still on sale, for just £82.50 (the complimentary services won’t be in date, but the luxury products will).View Deal

Apple iPhone XS: £949-£1,399 (was £999-£1,449)

Save £50 - Even though it was only announced in September 2018, the iPhone XS still received a £50 price cut in November last year with this John Lewis Black Friday deal. Prices for the XS currently start from £929, now that it’s been superseded by the iPhone 11, but we’d advise holding on for bigger discounts in November.View Deal

Apple iPhone XR: £719-£869 (was £749-£899)

Save £30 - There was a £30 discount last year on the cheaper Apple iPhone XR too. Again, this has now been succeeded by the new iPhone 11. Prices currently start from £629 at John Lewis, but we predict better discounts over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.View Deal

Sage Bambino Plus coffee machine: £359.10 (was £399)

Save 10% - The Sage Bambino Plus offers barista-quality coffee, with a three-second heat up time. Last year, you could get 10% off - and lots of people did. This was one of the most popular John Lewis Black Friday deals. Right now it’s on sale for even less – just £274.

Dyson vacuum cleaners: 10% off selected models

Another popular John Lewis Black Friday deal last year saw 10% cut from the price of selected Dyson vacuum cleaners. Dyson products don’t tend to receive huge discounts, but we’d hope to see more like this again this year. Shop vacuum cleaners at John Lewis now.

Bosch Freestanding Washing Machine: £339 (was £449)

Save £100 - With an outstanding A+++ energy rating, 8kg load and 1400rpm Spin, the Bosch WAN28201GB washing machine makes laundry easier - and helps you have a greener home. Last year John Lewis slashed £100 off the price for Black Friday, and we’d like to see that happen again. Shop washing machines at John Lewis now.

How to make the biggest savings

(Image credit: Getty)

We’ll be tracking the best John Lewis Black Friday discounts here on this page - so bookmark this article and make sure you check back in November.

We spend a lot of time looking at deals: we know a good one when we see it - and we’ll tell you which offers to avoid, too. (It’s a good idea to bookmark our main Black Friday deals page, too, where you'll get the first look at the biggest offers from other retailers.)

Another good way to ensure you get the most bang for your buck is to make use of that Never Knowingly Undersold policy – particularly if you’re shopping in store. John Lewis says: “do check if you're visiting your nearest John Lewis & Partners and we’ll honour our online price in each case if the price has gone down.”

However, bear in mind that while John Lewis will match its competitors’ prices, the products must be exactly the same. It sounds obvious, but plenty of TVs from the same family look identical - but, in fact, have ever-so-slightly different models names. Also, the Never Knowingly Undersold policy doesn’t include delivery, so it’s worth checking whether you can find the same price with free delivery elsewhere (particularly if you have Amazon Prime).

Also, do your research now. Read up on the items you want and make sure you know the specs or features you really need (and those you don’t). That’ll help you choose the best John Lewis Black Friday deals when you see them.