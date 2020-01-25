The best cheap energy deals in January 2020: switch energy provider to save money

The best energy deals can save you a lot of money, if you're prepared to switch energy supplier. Don’t be complacent: if you’re one of the 11 million on a standard tariff, the chances are that you’re paying too much for your gas and electricity. To help you save your hard-earned cash, we’ve undertaken a huge energy comparison, comparing gas and electric tariffs to find the seven cheapest energy deals in Britain right now - plus the best overall energy deal for your part of the country.

When it comes to switching energy, it’s not just about the money though. That’s why we’ve also rounded up the greenest deals across England, Scotland and Wales - from the best green energy suppliers - and picked out the energy suppliers that provide the best overall service where you live.

First, we'll look at the seven cheapest energy tariffs overall, across England, Scotland and Wales right now (21 Jan 2020). The prices are calculated according to a typical household’s annual fuel consumption: 12,000kWk of gas and 3,100kWh of electricity. If you use more, you’ll pay more. Use less and you’ll pay less. (Data source: Look After My Bills.)

Alternatively, you can jump down the page to our more localised energy comparison, where you'll find the very best energy deals in your specific region.

The cheapest energy deals across the UK

Utility Point | Just 2 Up 20 Wk03 v2 Direct | 12 months | Fixed rate |Average annual price: £824

Utility Point’s Just 2 Up 20 Wk03 v2 Direct is a fixed 12-month deal. At £824, the paperless tariff will save you a whopping £355 on the current £1,179 price cap, and if you refer a friend you’ll both share £50 credited to your account. When the deal expires, the company will automatically put you on the cheapest plan available, but if you leave before the year’s up you’ll pay a £30 exit fee per fuel. View Deal

People's Energy Company | People's Year Fixed (2 Months Upfront) Winter 20 | 12 months | Fixed rate |Average annual price: £827

At £827, the People’s Energy Company’s People’s Year Fixed (2 Months Upfront) Winter 20 tariff costs £352 less than the price cap, but if you leave before your contract ends you’ll be charged £30 per fuel. You also pay for two months’ worth of energy upfront on this paper and paperless deal.View Deal

Outfox the Market | Fix’D 20 2.0 | 12 months | Fixed rate | Average annual price: £829

Outfox the Market’s Fix’D 20 2.0 is a fixed deal for 12 months, but there are no exit fees. The paper less deal comes in at £829 per year, saving you £350 on the current £1,179 price cap. (You can read Outfox's T&Cs here.) View Deal

Gulf Gas & Power UK| Gulf Home Renewable February 21 v1 | 13 months | Fixed rate | Average annual price: £831

Gulf Gas & Power UK’s Gulf Home Renewable February 21 v1 paperless tariff costs £831 is fixed until 28 February of next year. It’s paperless, only payable by direct debit and costs if you leave early you’ll pay £30 per fuel. (You can read the T&Cs here.)View Deal

Avro Energy| Simple and SuperFlow | 12 months | Fixed rate | Average annual price: £834

Avro Energy’s Simple and SuperFlow is a 12-month fixed tariff with no exit fees. It costs £834 per year, so if you switch energy to Avro you’ll save £345 on the price cap.View Deal

Entice Energy| Direct Only V2 | 12 months | Fixed rate | Average annual price: £864

Entice Energy’s Direct Only V2 is fixed for 12 months with a £30 exit fee per fuel. The paperless tariff comes in at £864, a satisfying £315 less than the price cap.View Deal

Green| Oak | 12 months | Variable rate | Average annual price: £867

Green’s variable Oak tariff works out at £867 per year, a saving of £312 on the price cap. There are no exit fees on the paperless tariff.View Deal

Energy comparison: the best energy deals where you live

How much you pay for gas and electricity is also determined by where you live, so you'll want to take this into consideration before you switch energy. Here, we’ve compared lots of gas and electric tariffs, and rounded up the cheapest energy deals for the UK’s 14 energy distribution regions, so you know how much you can save against Ofgem’s price cap of £1,179. Right now, that's anywhere between £387 and £327...

We’ve also listed the best energy deals across each region. The winners are competitively priced tariffs from energy suppliers whose customers recommend them. We’ve taken into consideration whether they offer incentives to join, or punish early leavers through exit fees. And wherever possible, these energy deals are gentle on the planet too.

Plus, we’ve included the greenest energy suppliers in your postcode in our energy comparison. These are energy suppliers that send 100% renewable electricity to your home, and either offset the gas they supply through investment in carbon reduction projects, or by offering an element of green gas. Read on for the best energy deals in your region...

East Midlands: best energy deals

Cheapest energy deal: Outfox the Market’s Fix’D 20 2.0 Paperless tarif will costs the average user £792 in this area, a huge saving of £387 on the price cap. No exit fees, and no referral fees. Based on its Trustpilot score of 4 stars and its 2.5 out of 5 from Citizens Advice, the company’s customer service ranking is 3.3. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Best energy deal: At £794, the People’s Energy Company’s 2 Months Upfront Winter 20 tariff saves you £385 on the price cap, the second cheapest tariff in the region right now. The supplier’s customer service has an impressive 4.2 stars on Trustpilot and gets 3.4 out of 5 from Citizens Advice. Its electricity is entirely renewable, but if you quit the fixed deal before the yearly contract expires you’ll be charged £30 per fuel. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Greenest deal: Green’s Birch Paperless tariff has 100% green electricity and it offsets every tonne of carbon its customers produce through verified carbon offsetting – so there’s one less tonne of carbon in the atmosphere than there would have been. And at £855 per year for the medium user, you’re still making a significant saving of £324 on the price cap. There are exit fees on this tariff, and Green gets a really impressive 4.9 stars on Trustpilot (it hasn’t been reviewed on Citizens Advice yet). (T&Cs here.)View Deal

East England: best energy deals

Cheapest energy deal: Outfox the Market’s Fix’D 20 2.0 Paperless tarif costs £808 here, a hefty £371 less than the price cap. No exit fees on this fixed deal, but no referral fees either. The company’s overall customer service ranking (based on its Trustpilot and Citizens Advice reviews) is 3.3. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Best energy deal: A medium user will pay £813 for the People’s Energy Company’s Year Fixed 2 Months Upfront Winter 20 tariff, a £366 saving on the price cap which, right now, makes it the second cheapest deal in the region. And its customers rate the supplier highly, awarding it 4.2 stars on Trustpilot and 3.4 out of 5 on Citizens Advice. However, if you leave before your 12-month contract ends you’ll be charged £60. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Greenest deal: Green’s Birch Paperless tariff is the winner in the East of England. As well as supplying 100% green electricity it offsets every tonne of carbon its customers produce. Typical customers in these parts will pay £870 per year, a £309 saving on the price cap, plus there’s no exit fee on this deal. What’s more, Green has chalked up no less than 4.9 stars on Trustpilot. The company does not have a Citizens Advice ranking. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

London: best energy deals

Cheapest energy deal: Outfox the Market’s Fix’D 20 2.0 Paperless tariff is the most competitive in the capital at the moment. It will cost the average user £816 per year, a huge saving of £364 on the price cap. Although it’s fixed there are no penalties if you leave early, although there are also no financial incentives to sign up. The company chalks up 4 stars on Trustpilot and gets 2.5 out of 5 on Citizens Advice, giving a combined customer service ranking of 3.3. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Best energy deal: The People’s Energy Company’s Year Fixed 2 Months Upfront Winter 20 tariff costs a typical London household £819, a saving of £360 on the price cap. Right now, this is the second cheapest deal in the capital. The company chalks up 4.2 stars on Trustpilot and gets a great 3.4 out of five from Citizens Advice. Exit fees £60. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Greenest deal: The greenest deal right now is London is Green’s Birch’s Paperless tariff. Every tonne of carbon is offset by the company and the electricity it supplies is 100% green. Medium-use Londoners will pay £879 for the deal, a good saving of £300 on the price cap. And Green gets 4.9 stars on Trustpilot. Its customer service is yet to be assessed on Citizens Advice. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Merseyside and North Wales: best energy deals

Cheapest energy deal: At £845, Outfox the Market’s Fix’D 20 2.0 Paperless tarif is £334 cheaper than the price cap. No referral or exit fees on the fixed deal. The company gets 4 stars on Trustpilot and its 2.5 out of 5 from Citizens Advice, giving it an overall customer service ranking of 3.3. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Best energy deal: At £853 per year, the Year Fixed 2 Months Upfront Winter 20 tariff from the People’s Energy Company will save you £326 on the price cap. This green deal, the second cheapest in the energy region, also gets a great 3.4 out of 5 from Citizens Advice and 4.2 stars from Trustpilot. However, don’t leave early: you’ll pay £30 per fuel for the privilege. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Greenest deal: With 100% green electricity and carbon neutral gas, Green’s Birch Paperless tariff is the most environmentally friendly deal in this region. A typical household will pay £904 for the deal in these parts, which means a £299 saving on the price cap. Green gets 4.9 starts on Trustpilot. It is yet to be ranked by customers on Citizens Advice. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

West Midlands: best energy deals

Cheapest energy deal: In the Midlands Outfox the Market’s Fix’D 20 2.0 Paperless tariff will set you back £811, a very good saving of £368 on the price cap. The fixed tariff comes with no exit fees, but there are no referral fees either. The supplier’s overall customer service ranking (Trustpilot and Citizens Advice) is 3.3. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Best energy deal: The People’s Energy Company’s Year Fixed 2 Months Upfront Winter 20 tariff costs a typical Midlands household £813, a saving of £366 on the price cap. This makes it the second cheapest tariff in the Midlands at the moment. The company chalks up 4.2 stars on Trustpilot and gets a great 3.4 out of five from Citizens Advice. Exit fees £60. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Greenest deal: Tonik Energy’s Go Green Exclusive v2 Paperless tariff supplies 100% green electricity and 10% green gas, and the company offsets the remaining 90% by investing in a range of carbon-reduction schemes. A medium-use customer will pay £875 for both fuels, £304 off the price cap, and get a £25 for referring a friend. The company also offers a 3% interest reward on your credit balance. Based on its Trustpilot score of 4 stars and its 2.5 out of 5 from Citizens Advice, the company’s customer service ranking is 3.3. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

North West England: best energy deals

Cheapest energy deal: An average user will pay £813 a year on Outfox the Market’s Fix’D 20 2.0 Paperless tariff, a whopping £366 less than the price cap. There are no exit fees on the fixed deal, either. Based on its Trustpilot score of 4 stars and its 2.5 out of 5 from Citizens Advice, the company’s overall customer service ranking is 3.3. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Best energy deal: Right now, the best overall deal for customers in the North West region comes from the People’s Energy Company. The average user will pay out £811 a year on its Year Fixed 2 Months Upfront Winter 20 tariff, a big saving of £368 on the price cap. But there’s a £60 exit fee if you leave before the year’s up. Most important, the company chalks up 4.2 stars on Trustpilot and gets a great 3.4 out of five from Citizens Advice, giving it an overall customer service rating of 3.8: (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Greenest deal: Tonik Energy’s Go Green Exclusive v2 Paperless tariff sends 100% renewable electricity to its customers and 10% green gas. It offsets the remaining 90% of fossil fuel gas in various carbon offset projects. The deal costs average-use customers £867 in this region, £301 less than the price cap. And its combined customer service ranking from Trustpilot, Citizens Advice and Which? is a solid 3.3. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

North East England: best energy deals

Cheapest energy deal: At £802 per year for the medium user, Outfox the Market’s Fix’D 20 2.0 Paperless is the winner in Northern England. That’s a huge saving of £377 on the price cap. The deal is fixed for 12 months, but there are no exit fees. The supplier’s overall customer service ranking is 3.3. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Best energy deal: A medium user in this region will pay £812 for the People’s Energy Company’s Year Fixed 2 Months Upfront Winter 20 tariff, a £367 saving on the price cap. And its customers rate the supplier highly, awarding 4.2 stars on Trustpilot and 3.4 out of 5 on Citizens Advice. However, if you leave before your 12-month contract ends you’ll be charged £60. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Greenest deal: Tonik Energy’s Go Green Exclusive v2 Paperless tariff supplies 100% green electricity and 10% green gas, and the company offsets the remaining 90% by investing in a variety of carbon-reduction projects. A medium-use customer will pay £872 for both fuels in this region, £307 off the price cap, and get a £25 for referring a friend. The company also offers a 3% interest reward on your credit balance. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

South East England: best energy deals

Cheapest energy deal: Outfox the Market’s Fix’D 20 2.0 Paperless comes in at £837 in this area, a £342 saving on the price cap. The deal is fixed for a year, but you don’t pay any exit fees if you leave early, and the supplier’s customers give it 3.4 out of five on Citizens Advice and 4.2 stars on Trustpilot. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Best energy deal: Right now, the best overall deal for customers in these parts is the People’s Energy Company’s Year Fixed 2 Months Upfront Winter 20 tariff. The average customer will pay £842, a big saving of £337 on the price cap. The other reason the deal gets a big thumbs-up is its customer service rating: 4.2 stars from Trustpilot and 3.4 from Citizens Advice, giving an overall score of 3.8 There is a £60 exit fee on the fixed deal if you leave before the year’s up, though. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Greenest deal: With 100% green electricity and carbon neutral gas thanks to the company’s verified offsetting programme, Green’s Birch Paperless tariff is the most environmentally friendly deal in this region. The deal will cost the average user £894, a pleasing £285 less than the price cap. And the company has an excellent 4.9 score on Trustpilot. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

South Scotland: best energy deals

Cheapest energy deal: Outfox the Market offers the most competitive tariff in this energy region: Fix’D 20 2.0 works out at £807 for the average household, which is £372 less than the price cap. The deal is fixed for a year, but you don’t pay any exit fees if you leave early, and the supplier’s customers give it 3.4 out of five on Citizens Advice and 4.2 stars on Trustpilot. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Best energy deal: The People’s Energy Company’s Year Fixed 2 Months Upfront Winter 20 tariff is the best overall deal in this part of the country. A typical household will pay £818, saving £361 on the price cap. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Greenest deal: Right now, the greenest deal in South Scotland Green’s Birch’s Paperless tariff. Every tonne of carbon is offset by the company and the electricity it supplies is 100% green. Medium-use customers will pay £874 for the deal, a good saving of £305 on the price cap. Green gets an impressive 4.9 stars on Trustpilot, though its customer service is yet to be assessed on Citizens Advice. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

South Wales: best energy deals

Cheapest energy deal: You can save £348 on the price cap if you sign to Outfox the Market’s Fix’D 20 2.0 Paperless. The tariff costs the average use £831 in this energy region and even though it’s a fixed-term deal, you don’t pay a penalty if you quit before it’s over. The supplier’s customer service rating is an overall 3.3. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Best energy deal: At the moment, a medium user in this region will pay £835 for the People’s Energy Company’s Year Fixed 2 Months Upfront Winter 20 tariff, a £344 saving on the price cap. And its customers rate the supplier highly, awarding 4.2 stars on Trustpilot and 3.4 out of 5 on Citizens Advice. However, if you leave before your 12-month contract ends you’ll be charged £60. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Greenest deal: Offering 100% green electricity and carbon neutral gas, Green’s Birch Paperless tariff is the most environmentally friendly tariff in South Wales right now. A typical household will pay £889 for the deal, a £290 saving on the price cap. Green gets 4.9 starts on Trustpilot. It is yet to be ranked by customers on Citizens Advice. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

South West England: best energy deals

Cheapest energy deal: Outfox the Market’s Fix’D 20 2.0 Paperless comes in at £852 in this region, a £327 saving on the price cap. The deal is fixed for a year, but there’s no financial penalty for leaving early. Green’s customers rate it 3.4 out of five on Citizens Advice and the company get 4.2 stars on Trustpilot. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Best energy deal: The People’s Energy Company is the overall winner in this region: its 2 Months Upfront Winter 20 Paperless tariff will set up back £856 a year, a great saving of £323. This makes it the second cheapest deal in the South West, and its electricity is 100% renewable to boot. Don’t leave before the deal’s up though – you’ll be stung with a £60 exit fee. The supplier’s customers give it 3.8 out of 5 for service. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Greenest deal: The greenest deal in this area is Green’s Birch’s Paperless tariff. Every tonne of carbon is offset by the company and the electricity it supplies is 100% green. If you use an average amount of gas and electricity you will pay £889 for the deal, a good saving of £290 on the price cap. And Green gets 4.9 stars on Trustpilot. Its customer service has not yet been assessed on Citizens Advice. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Yorkshire: best energy deals

Cheapest energy deal: The People’s Energy Company offers the cheapest tariff in Yorkshire right now. Its People’s Energy 2 Months Upfront Winter 20 Tariff Paperless will cost the average energy-consumer £801 a year, an excellent saving of £378 on the price cap. The deal comes with a £60 exit fee if you leave before the year-long fixed deal is up, though, plus there are no financial incentives to sign on the dotted line. The company has a good customer service rating of 3.8. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Best energy deal: The best energy deal in Yorkshire today is Utility Point’s Just 2 Up 20 Wk03 Direct Paperless. An annual bill of £803 means you save a hefty £376 on the price cap, and if you refer a friend you’ll both get £50 worth of credit on your account. When the 12-month deal expires you’ll automatically be moved to the supplier’s cheapest deal at the time, but leave early and you’ll be charged £30 per fuel. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Greenest deal: If you want to lighten your carbon footprint switch to Tonik Energy’s Go Green Exclusive v2 Paperless tariff. You’ll get 100% green electricity and 10% green gas. The supplier offsets the remaining 90% through its investment in a number of carbon offset projects. An average user will spend £865 over 12 months on this deal, £314 less than the price cap. The company has a good overall customer service rating of 3.7 (Trustpilot, Citizens Advice and Which?) and you get £25 for referring someone to the company and a reward of 3% interest if your account stays in credit. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

North Scotland: best energy deals

Cheapest energy deal: At the moment, the best priced deal in this region is the People’s Energy Company’s 2 Months Upfront Winter 20 Paperless tariff. The average user will pay £884 per year for the deal, £276 less than the price cap. Leave before the annual contract is over and you’ll pay £60, though. The company’s customer service rating is a strong 3.8. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Best energy deal: Green Network Energy’s GNE Snow Surprise Paperless is the best overall deal currently available in the region (although it’s only available through a price comparison website). A typical household will pay £903 a year for its fuel, a saving of £276 on the price cap. Green Network Energy chalks up 4.3 stars on Trustpilot, 3.4 from Which? and an unusually high 4 out of 5 from Citizens Advice, giving it an overall customer service ranking of 3.9 out of 5. Electricity on this 12-month fixed tariff is 53.4% renewable and if you refer a friend you both get £60. But if you leave early you’ll have to pay a £60 exit fee. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Greenest deal: Tonik Energy’s Go Green Exclusive v2 Paperless is the greenest in the area. The supplier’s electricity is 100% renewable and 90% of the fossil fuel gas it delivers to your home is offset through its investment in carbon-reduction schemes. The remaining 10% is green. The average user will pay £911 for Tonik’s green energy, a £268 saving on the price cap. The company gets a whopping 4.5 stars on Trustpilot and an overall customer service score of 3.7. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

South England: best energy deals

Cheapest energy deal: The People’s Energy Company’s 2 Months Upfront Winter 20 Paperless tariff will cost the region’s typical household £828, saving the bill payer £351 on the price cap. The deal comes with a £60 exit fee if you switch before the 12-month contract is up, though, and there are no referral fees for joining. The company has a good customer service rating of 3.8. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

Best energy deal: Utility Point’s Just 2 Up 20 Wk03 v2 Direct fixed 12-month tariff is the winner in this area. At £829, just £1 more than the very cheapest deal, the paperless tariff will save you a whopping £350 on the current £1,179 price cap, and if you refer a friend you’ll both share £50 credited to your account. When the deal expires the company will automatically put you on the cheapest plan available, but if you leave before the year’s up you’ll pay a £30 exit fee per fuel. The company scores 4.5 on Trustpilot, get’s 3.4 out of 5 from Citizens Advice, giving it a combined ranking of 3.9.View Deal

Greenest deal: Green’s Birch Paperless tariff is the most planet-friendly deal in the region. Electricity comes from entirely renewable sources and the company offsets every tonne of carbon their customers’ gas produces through verified carbon-offsetting projects. An average user will pay £891 for both fuels on the tariff, a £288 saving on the price cap. Customers gave the supplier 4.9 on Trustpilot. The company has not yet been reviewed by Which? or Citizens Advice. (T&Cs here.)View Deal

How to find the cheapest energy deals

It’s not easy keeping track of the cheapest energy tariffs. New deals and even new companies emerge regularly which means you need to constantly review offers that are available right now. It’s a headache, but the truth is the deal you chose last week might not be the cheapest one in your area today. There’s a reason 2.03 million gas customers and 2.49 million electricity customers switched suppliers between January and May of last year.

The best way to know what’s out there is via an impartial price comparison website. The following sites have all been accredited by Ofgem: