Forget Prime Day – the 5-star Ninja Woodfire BBQ is £120 off at Currys

Forget the best Prime Day deals – Currys is running its Epic Deals sale, and it’s cut £120 off the 5-star Ninja Woodfire Electric Barbecue.
Originally priced at £349.99, the Ninja Woodfire is now just £229.99, saving you £120 on this premium electric barbecue. The Ninja Woodfire hasn’t been this cheap since last year’s Black Friday sale, and since the summer holidays are here, it’s the perfect time to upgrade to a new barbecue.
As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve tested my fair share of barbecues, including gas and electric models. I gave this barbecue five stars in my Ninja Woodfire review, as I loved how versatile it was with its many pre-set programmes, its speed, ease and design.
Save £120 on the Ninja Woodfire in Currys’ Epic Deals sale. The Ninja Woodfire has seven cooking functions to choose from, and you can even use it as an outdoor air fryer. It may be chunky, but the Ninja Woodfire can fit into the smallest of garden spaces, including patios and balconies.
While traditional barbecue-rs might sneer at an electric model, the Ninja Woodfire is easily one of the best electric barbecue grills available – and it still gives food that authentic smoky flavour you get from a gas or charcoal barbecue. It does this with Ninja’s Woodfire pellet packs which you can add to the smoker box on the side to add extra barbecue flavours.
The Ninja Woodfire is a superb barbecue for beginners, and people with limited outdoor space. It’s not just a barbecue either – with the control dial, you can select grill, smoker, air fry, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate, so it’s a seriously versatile appliance.
The Ninja Woodfire is now just £229.99 at Currys – it’s a deal well worth buying so why wait until Prime Day?!
