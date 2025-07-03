Eufy’s 5-star video doorbell drops to cheapest ever price in early Prime Day deal

The best Prime Day deals are coming up next week, but if you want my advice – as someone who’s covered Amazon Prime Day for four years – I’d shop the early discounts, as this is where you can find insanely cheap prices on a range of products.

For example, I’ve just found a great deal on the 5-star Eufy E340 video doorbell, which was recently awarded Highly Commended in the Best Video Doorbell category in this year’s T3 Awards. Right now, the Eufy E340 has dropped to its cheapest ever price – you won’t want to miss it.

Originally priced at £159.99, the Eufy E340 is now just £89.99, giving this premium video doorbell a healthy 44% discount. I’ve checked with my go-to price checker site, CamelCamelCamel, and this is the cheapest the Eufy E340 has ever been.

Our frequent smart home reviewer, David Nield gave it five stars in his Eufy E340 video doorbell review , and commented that “it's affordable, simple to set up, and there are lots of useful features. It's the two cameras that really make it stand out though, and they're really handy to have.”

Eufy Security Video Doorbell E340: was £159.99 now £89.99 at Amazon Get 44% off the Eufy E340 video doorbell in this early Prime Day deal. With a choice between battery or wired set-up, the Eufy E340 has two cameras, with front-facing for people, and one downward-facing for packages. It has clear 2K video resolution, and advanced light and colour night vision so you can see who’s at your door at all times of day.