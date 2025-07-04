Forget Prime Day – I've just snagged Shark's new cordless vac in the John Lewis sale
I'm sure you're well aware that Prime Day is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean the deals are only happening on Amazon. Whilst there are still plenty of vacuum cleaner bargains to be found, other retailers have made it clear that they're not missing out on the fun.
In fact, this morning I noticed that John Lewis has knocked £105 off Shark’s latest cordless vacuum, the Shark PowerDetect Cordless Pet.
I actually reviewed this model when it first launched last year and gave it an impressive five-star rating. Since then, it’s only gotten better – it’s just been crowned top pick in the best cordless vacuum buying guide, and it even scooped a T3 Award earlier this week.
You can check out the John Lewis deal for the Shark PowerDetect Cordless Pet by clicking the link below.
The Shark PowerDetect Cordless Vacuum is a smart buy for anyone looking for powerful, hassle-free cleaning. Grab it for £100 less whilst you still can!
There are many reasons why we love the Shark PowerDetect, but we'd probably begin with its Detect technology. This automatically adjusts suction based on your floor type, so you get maximum cleaning without needlessly draining the battery. It’s also lightweight, easy to manoeuvre, and comes with handy tools for pet hair, upholstery and awkward corners.
Now, if you're after the version with the AutoEmpty station, that one is still listed at the full £449.99. However, it wouldn’t be my job if I didn’t hunt down a better price, so you can find it on Shark’s official site for £349.99. You’re welcome.
