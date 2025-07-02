Think you can’t afford a pool? Think again – this one's under £180

At the time of writing this, I’m sitting in front of my fan, silently begging this heatwave to come to an end. However, since it’s showing no signs of leaving, I’ve taken matters into my own hands and started scouring Amazon for the best Prime Day deals to help me survive.

That’s when I stumbled across something I didn’t know I needed so badly – a swimming pool. I'm not talking about a tiny paddling pool you sit in with your knees up – I’m talking a proper, freestanding, above-ground pool that you can actually swim in.

Right now, the Bestway Steel Pro Rectangle Above Ground Pool is going for under £180 – that’s a saving of just over 30%!

This pool is 12ft long and built with a durable steel frame and tough liner, complete with a stylish leaf-patterned outer wall. It’s designed to last through endless hours of swimming, splashing and cooling off – which, let’s face it, is exactly what we all need right now.

It holds around 4,000 litres of water and has two layers of high-gauge PVC for extra strength. It also comes with everything you need to get started – the pool itself, a filter pump, and a repair patch just in case.

Size-wise, it measures 3.66m x 2.01m, so maybe grab a tape measure and make sure it’ll fit your garden before diving in.

Happy swimming!