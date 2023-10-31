Barbour collaborates with ROKSANDA for a second season of weird and wacky coats

British luxury clothing brand, Barbour International has just announced its new collection with Roksanda Ilinčić, marking the second season of the fashion houses’ collaboration with. For Autumn Winter 2023, the Barbour International x ROKSANDA collection is weird, wacky and wonderful, with the coats making the biggest statement.

Barbour is best known for its luxurious range of clothing, including outerwear. The brand’s clothing has a rich heritage, and the popular Barbour Ashby Wax is in the top 10 of T3’s best winter coats guide. Where Barbour sticks to modern and classic styles, ROKSANDA is almost the polar opposite, combining colour blocking and architectural shapes to create its bold feminine clothing.

Barbour previously collaborated with Roksanda Ilinčić in 2022, releasing a variety of clothing that blended the two iconic aesthetics together. For the new Autumn Winter 23 capsule, the collection is a mix of Barbour’s motorcycling heritage and adventurous spirit with ROKSANDA‘s distinctive cuts and colours.

Comprised of nine clothing items, the Barbour International x ROKSANDA is described as a lighthearted ‘directional and modern collection that surpasses boundaries, capturing the highest essence of creativity and innovation.” The new collaboration features statement outerwear, including coats, jackets, shirts and a jumpsuit.

The new Barbour International x ROKSANDA outwear is what really caught my eye, as they’re over-the-top and stylish yet practical. The Barbour International x ROKSANDA ADRIONA is one of my favourite designs with its flamboyant design and fun colour blocking. The coat features an asymmetric oversized cape in a soft sand hue with different colour external patch pockets. The cotton-poly and PU-membrane materials are both fashionable and practical, with the entire coat looking dramatic and eye-catching.

Another favourite is the Barbour International x ROKSANDA ZORA Showerproof Jacket which is available in cornflower blue or feminine peach colourways. The mid-length jacket is oversized and has a waist tie to draw in the design for a more structured fit. Designed for light showers, the ZORA Jacket has detachable sleeves and a removable inner quilted liner to cater to all seasons.

(Image credit: Barbour)

Finally, a new piece of outerwear that caters to the autumnal season, the Barbour International x ROKSANDA HESTER Gilet really shows off the Barbour brand and influence. The gilet features two fireman clips in gunmetal that give a nod to Barbour’s motorcycling background. The gilet has big jetted pockets on the front and a contrasting colour palette of hexagon detailing and navy and soft stone colouring. The HESTER Gilet wraps around the body for extra warmth and it has a yellow hood that can hide inside the knitted funnel collar when it’s not needed.

As stated by Nicola Brown, Director of Womenswear at Barbour International, “the colour palette and shapes for AW23 continue to surprise with Roksanda’s creative and confident designs blended with Barbour International’s archive and attitude. The fresh pastel colour for the season and oversized silhouettes embraces a style that is feminine with a softness that is confident.”