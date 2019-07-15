Amazon Prime Day deal alert 🚨: Get £130 off the Alexa-powered UE MegaBlast

After weeks of waiting, Amazon Prime Day has finally landed. And there are some brilliant discounts to be found. One of the best around is the heavily-discounted MegaBlast from Ultimate Ears.

This waterproof, drop-proof, portable Bluetooth-powered speaker is seriously powerful and will be more than enough to fill your next barbeque with sound. There's also 16 hours battery life. Unlike the smaller, cheaper UE Boom and UE Megaboom series, the MegaBlast has Amazon's chatty AI assistant Alexa built-in.

As such, you can do everything with the UE MegaBlast that you're able to do with the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show. So you'll be able to use the portable speaker to get updates on the latest headlines and weather, set timers and reminders, order an Uber or a takeaway from the likes of Dominos.

UE MegaBoom launched with a £269 price tag, but Amazon has dropped the price to a jaw-dropping £99. That's easily the lowest ever price for this model. In fact, the previous record was £124.99 – so you're getting a brilliant deal.

UE MegaBlast | Was £269 | Now £137.75

If you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker, chances are, you're well aware of the Ultimate Ears brand. We've been hugely impressed with the UE Boom 2, UE Blast, and UE Megablast. We've never seen the MegaBlast for a price like this. If you're looked for a sturdy, waterproof speaker with Alexa built-in, look no further.View Deal

If you've been living under a rock (proverbial or granite) for the last few years, Prime Day is a bombastic annual sales event that sees thousands of products discounted across the Amazon online store, including electronics, outdoor goods, home and kitchen, watches, video games, consoles, beauty, and more.

It's basically like Black Friday, but in summer.

Amazon Prime Day is bigger than ever, with the blockbuster sales event now taking place over 48 hours across the online store.

To take advantage of the discounts and deals available on Prime Day, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership. The annual subscription includes a number of benefits, including early access to deals, free one-day delivery on thousands of items, two-hour delivery in some cities, free streaming on Prime Music, Prime Video, and unlimited cloud storage for your family photos and videos.

Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of its Prime membership by £20, bringing down the annual cost from £79 down to £59.

That means Amazon Prime will cost you less than £5 a month, which is pretty stunning value given what is included in the scheme and you'll get access to every deal and discount available on Prime day.

Of course, the best way to find out whether Amazon Prime works for you is to take advantage of the generous 30-day trial period on offer.

Rival Amazon Prime Day sales live right now