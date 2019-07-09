Amazon Prime Day deal buster: iPad Pro gets £248 price slash in EPIC Currys deal

We rate all the very best tablets here at T3, which is why we know this Amazon Prime Day busting deal from Currys is definitely worth paying attention to. If you're in the market for an iPad Pro upgrade, look no further than this stunning deal.

The price cut is part of Curry's Black Tag Summer Event and not only knocks an astounding £228 off the price of the 256GB Space Grey iPad Pro, but then allows you to take yet another £20 off that price with a special discount code at checkout.

That means that you can bag a total price saving here of £248 – that's 32% off the usual RRP for this iPad Pro when it launched back in 2017. The full details of the deal can be found below:

Apple 10.5" iPad Pro (2017) - 256 GB, Space Grey | was £769 | now only £521 at Currys (apply voucher code IPAD20 at checkout)

Go over to Currys right now during its Black Tag Summer Sale and you can find the 2017 256GB iPad Pro in Space Grey discounted by £228, bringing its price down to £541. However, if you then apply the discount code IPAD20 at checkout, you can knock a further £20 off that price, bringing the total down to only £521. That's a direct 32% price slash on one of the very best tablets going. Oh, and there is totally free delivery with this cracking deal, too.View Deal

In our iPad Pro 10.5-inch review T3 praised its "great new screen", "pro-level power" and "top battery life", before concluding that "Apple has absolutely knocked it out of the park here. This is the best tablet we’ve ever used, for work or play."

