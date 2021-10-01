Adidas ditches the dyes with new greener, all-white Terrex collection

Adidas has announced a new Terrex Hiking Collection for Fall/Winter 2021, with a special focus on helping end plastic waste. To that end, the brand has teamed up once again with long-term collaborator Parley for the Oceans, as well as bringing synthetic insulation provider Primaloft on board.

I say 'collection', but it is in fact at the moment just two pieces: the Adidas TERREX MYSHELTER PrimaLoft Hooded Jacket and Adidas TERREX MYSHELTER Parley Anorak, both designed primarily for cold weather use (we're told that trousers will feature, too). Both take their cues from the distinctive styling of the MyShelter range, including the Adidas Terrex Myshelter Jacket that currently tops our ranking of the best waterproof jackets.

Where these pieces outstrip that jacket is in their green credentials. Adidas worked with Parley and Primaloft to engineer high-performance insulation from 100% recycled plastic, some of it intercepted from coastal communities and coastlines before it can end up in the sea. This carefully crafted insulation, Adidas says, is also fast drying, lightweight, durable, thermally efficient and breathable. The hooded jacket's polyester shell is also completely recycled, in line with Adidas' 2024 'moonshot goal' to replace all virgin polyester with recycled polyester.

(Image credit: Adidas)

As well as removing plastics from the oceans, the manufacturing process has been tweaked to save water too. The jacket and anorak both use "no dye technology", which uses an average of 60% less water than the usual fabric treatment process. This leads us on to my slight misgiving with this particular collection: it's all white. Yes, "no dye technology" seems to quite literally just mean the fabric is not dyed.

Undoubtedly better for the environment, yes. But also really quite impractical if you're planning on wearing these garments outside of a the kind of urban environment where you can easily dodge mud and grime, which Adidas suggests you will be. In the launch, the spokesperson announced "we believe impossible is nothing", so perhaps these are aimed at the kind of people who can embrace the same approach when it comes to keeping whites white in the great outdoors.

The Adidas TERREX MYSHELTER PrimaLoft Hooded Jacket (RRP €220) and Adidas TERREX MYSHELTER Parley Anorak (RRP €250) were launched today (1 October 2021) and will be available to buy direct from Adidas as well as selected retailers.

Adidas is far from the first outdoors brand to make a shift towards greener ethics – the likes of Finisterre have been doing it very well for years now – but as a major, major company, it's good to see. The brand reps also teased a snow range incoming, including a MyShelter Terrex Resort Jacket made from recycled materials. So we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for that.