Apple Reality Pro launch: how to watch WWDC 2023 live-stream on 5 June

We’ve had Google I/O but now it’s Apple’s turn to get the world’s pulses racing with its developer conference. WWDC this year could be a biggie.

Many expect a reveal of Apple’s long-rumoured VR headset, the Apple Reality Pro (or Reality One) and it could be another ‘iPhone moment’ that changes things forever, but that’s not all to watch out for on June 5th.

iPhone fans should expect to see more information about the upcoming iPhone 15 and the iOS 17 operating system. We have also come to expect Apple using WWDC to tease the latest MacOS and we’re hoping for a 15-inch MacBook Air as well. Google's event was particularly heavy on AI, it will be interesting to see how much Apple has to say on the subject.



When is WWDC 2023?

WWDC will take place June 5th at 6 p.m. UK time, 10 a.m. that’s 1 p.m. EST or 10 a.m. PT. Unfortunately for Australia, that’s a rather unsociable 3 a.m. on the 6th of June.

How to watch WWDC 2023 around the world

(Image credit: Apple)

This one is simple, the event will be livestreamed from Apple’s own YouTube channel, giving you a direct feed from Cupertino. You can also tune in via Apple’s own website or on the TV app on Apple TV, Mac, iPad or iPhone.

Of course here at T3 we will be covering the event live, so keep your eyes peeled for the latest news and analysis from us.

What do we know about the headeset?

(Image credit: Antonio de Rosa)