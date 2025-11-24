The coolest smart home gadget I’ve tested all year is now 30% off for Black Friday

I’m lucky enough to say that a big part of my job involves testing all the new smart home launches and updates that arrive throughout the year. Whilst my standards are very high, there’s one product this year that really stood out to me – and it’s just had an impressive price cut for Black Friday.

The Nanoleaf Pegboard Desk Dock is part smart lighting, part desk organiser, part gadget charger – which, if you know anything about me, is basically my dream combo. It makes your desk look amazing whilst keeping all your essentials in order, which is why I think of it as the ultimate smart home gadget.

Right now, both the single pack and 2-pack are discounted in Nanoleaf’s Black Friday sale, but I think the 2-pack is the better option as they look fantastic side-by-side. You can check out both deals below:

The Pegboard Desk Dock instantly declutters your workspace by giving your phone, earbuds or smartwatch a dedicated charging spot, all whilst slotting seamlessly into Nanoleaf’s modular pegboard system. It keeps everything within easy reach and cuts down cable chaos in a way that makes your desk feel calmer and more intentional. Go and check out my full review if you'd like to find out more.

If you’re into smart home gadgets, don’t forget to check out the 5 smart home deals I wish I’d seen earlier and our live Black Friday hub to stay on top of all the new discounts.