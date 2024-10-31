Churn up some frightful fun with these 3 Ninja Creami ice cream recipes

After a month filled with eerie excitement, Halloween has finally arrived. Whether you're spending the evening trick-or-treating, watching scary movies, or even hosting a halloween bash, we've found the perfect thing to get you in the spooky spirit.

The Ninja Creami has taken the world by storm recently, mostly due to how versatile (and delicious) the results can be. There are plenty of recipes out there, but in honour of Halloween, we’ve rounded up our three favourite spooky treats for you to enjoy.

Have a fabulous, frightful evening and happy haunting!

1. Pumpkin Pie Protein Ice Cream

Nothing says Halloween quite like pumpkins – especially when they are transformed into a creamy, protein-packed treat. This ice cream is both indulgent and nutritious, making it the perfect dessert for fitness enthusiasts looking to enjoy some spooky sweetness.

Step 1

Add 340ml of milk and two scoops of pumpkin-flavoured protein powder to a Ninja Creami pint. Froth until smooth, cover and freeze overnight.

Step 2

Add the pint to the Creami and spin on Lite Ice Cream. Remove and add two tablespoons of milk. Return to the Creami and spin on Re-Spin.

Step 3

Split into two servings. Top each serving with a squirt of whipped cream and one teaspoon of caramel sauce, and enjoy!

2. Green Bay Spooky Protein Ice Cream

This eerie green ice cream not only looks the part for Halloween, but it’s also packed with protein, making it a great post-workout treat. The minty flavour and vibrant colour will make this a favourite among kids and adults alike.

Step 1

Pour 395g of vanilla protein shake, two tablespoons of pudding mix, one teaspoon of your desired flavour extract and 3-4 drops of green food dye into an empty Creami Pint. Whisk to combine. Place the storage lid on the pint and freeze for 24 hours.

Step 2

Remove the pint from freezer and remove its lid. Add it to the Creami and select Lite Ice Cream. Re-spin as necessary.

Step 3

When processing is complete, remove ice cream from the pint. Top with sprinkles and serve immediately.

3. Speculoos Ice Cream

Traditional speculoos cookies, known for their deep, spiced flavour, are the perfect base for a Halloween treat with an edge. This ice cream captures the warm, cozy taste of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger, turning it into a creamy concoction that’s scarily good.

Step 1

Lightly whisk three large egg yolks, 70g of caster sugar and one tablespoon of speculaas spice in a small saucepan. Whilst whisking, slowly pour in 120ml of whipping cream into the mixture, and whisk in 280ml of milk.

Step 2

Place the saucepan over a low heat, stirring continuously and cook for 6–8 minutes. Keep going until the mixture coats the back of a spoon, or until the temperature reaches 74–79°C on a thermometer.

Step 3

Remove the saucepan from the heat and pour through sieve into the Creami Pint. Place it in an ice bath, and once cool, fix a storage lid and freeze for at least 24 hours.

Step 4

Remove the Pint from the freezer, remove the lid and add it to the Creami. Select Ice Cream and Re-spin as necessary. Once processing is complete, remove ice cream from the Pint and serve immediately.

