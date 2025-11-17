Smeg’s first-ever water bottles are here – they’re easily the most stylish bottles I’ve seen

QUICK SUMMARY Smeg has collaborated with 24Bottles on its first-ever water bottles. The Clima and the Urban water bottles from Smeg are available in multiple colours with prices starting from £39.95.

Smeg has just launched its first-ever water bottles in collaboration with 24Bottles. The two bottles up for grabs, the Clima and the Urban both have stylish, colourful and functional designs – and true Smeg fans will absolutely love them.

Italian kitchen appliances manufacturer, Smeg is easily one of the most recognisable brands on the market, due to its retro-inspired gadgets. Its latest launch – and the first time the brand has expanded into water bottles – just goes to show that even the simplest of appliances can look good, and these water bottles are easily the most stylish I’ve ever seen.

In collaboration with eco-friendly, reusable water bottle brand, 24Bottles, the new Smeg water bottles include the Clima and the Urban . Both have similar looks with the Clima being slightly shorter and wider with its 500ml capacity, and the Urban standing taller and featuring ringed accents around the bottle top.

The Clima water bottle is made from stainless steel and double-wall insulated so it can keep water cold for up to 24 hours, and keep drinks hot for up to 12 hours. The Urban has a larger capacity of 1-litre, and is extremely lightweight at just 0.2kg.

Both the Clima and Urban are reusable and eco-friendly, featuring stainless steel on the main body of the bottles and silicone to keep the lids airtight and leak-free. With glossy finishes, Smeg branding is shown in silver in the middle of the bottles, while the 24Bottles logo is towards the bottom.

The new Clima and Urban water bottles from Smeg are available in multiple colours including red, black, white and beige for both, and pastel shades just for the Clima. Prices on both water bottles start at £39.95 which is a little expensive for a water bottle.

However, Smeg is a luxury brand that comes with a luxury price tag, plus its material and construction is sure to last a while.