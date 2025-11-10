SodaStream’s latest machine lets you fizz up any drink – yes, even your wine!

QUICK SUMMARY SodaStream has launched the new SodaStream Mix – the brand's first-ever soda machine that carbonates more than just water. It also includes a bottle-release dial, dishwasher-safe parts and SodaStream’s Quick Connect System. The SodaStream Mix is priced at £139.99 (around $180) for the starter bundle, and can be purchased from SodaStream's online store.

SodaStream is one of those kitchen names everyone knows, especially if you love having fizzy drinks on tap. However, many people don’t realise that traditional SodaStream machines are only designed to carbonate water. Most of us don’t discover that detail until we read the manual – or learn the hard way.

Carbonating anything else (such as juice, wine or cocktails) can damage the machine, clog the nozzle, and cause an overflowing fizzy disaster. Usually, you’re meant to fizz your water first and add flavours or syrups after...but that's now about to change.

Despite being around since 1955, SodaStream has finally launched its first-ever model that can carbonate more than just water. The new SodaStream Mix can fizz almost any beverage, so it’s a gamechanger for fans of bubbly drinks.

The SodaStream Mix has a premium design that easily rivals the brand’s gorgeous Ensō machine – which earned five stars in our full review recently. It also includes a clever bottle-release dial for smooth, foam-free carbonation, whilst the dishwasher-safe parts make cleanup quick and effortless.

It also features SodaStream’s Quick Connect System, which is something we’ve started seeing more often in the brand’s newer launches.

Starting at £139.99 (around $180) for the starter bundle on SodaStream's online store, it’s only a touch pricier than the standard models that just carbonate water. We don't think that's bad at all.