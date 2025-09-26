Watch out SodaStream – a new soda maker rival has entered the game

QUICK SUMMARY MySoda has unveiled the Ruby 2 All Black, offering reliable technology with a durable aluminium build, quiet operation, and quick-lock bottle system. Available in several other colours, it’s priced at €226.80 or around £200/$250, placing it in the same league as SodaStream and Smeg.

SodaStream has long held the crown when it comes to soda makers, especially for anyone after a high-end, reliable machine. I even recently tested the new SodaStream Ensō which scored an impressive five stars in its full review – if that doesn’t say it all, what will?

However, you know I love an alternative brand here at T3, and the latest one that’s caught my eye is a serious contender. MySoda, a Finnish design company, aims to elevate home hydration with simple, elegant and genuinely enjoyable machines – and it looks like it’s giving SodaStream a proper run for its money.

Its newest launch, the MySoda Ruby 2 All Black, reimagines the award-winning Ruby 2 in a sleek, matte black finish. Shall we take a closer look?

(Image credit: MySoda)

As mentioned, the MySoda Ruby 2 All Black delivers the same reliable, powerful technology the Ruby line is known for. Key features include a durable aluminium build, whisper-quiet operation, and a quick-lock bottle mechanism that makes prep simple and fast. Each machine also comes with two premium water bottles and a gas cylinder to get you started.

With several other colours available, it also feels like a natural rival to the popular Smeg Soda Maker. With an RRP of €226.80 (around £200/$250), it sits in the same range as SodaStream and Smeg, making it a stylish and practical option to consider for your kitchen.