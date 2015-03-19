T3 Hot 100 2015: Futuristic Tech We Want Now!

Previous Next 3/10

Canyon Projekt MRSC Connected

Modern race bikes don't have suspension, for good reason – it's heavy and wastes energy. With the Projekt MRSC Connected, however, the suspension units use Magneto-Rheological fluid, which changes consistency when it's exposed to a computer-controlled magnetic field. When you're on a smooth road it'll stiffen up, so none of your energy is lost, but hit a more rugged path and it loosens, resulting in a more comfortable ride.

£TBC | Canyon