T3 Hot 100 2015: Futuristic Tech We Want Now!

By T3 Magazine
1/10
iPad Pro
OK, this is pure speculation, we know, but at the time of writing this there has been significant leaks suggesting Apple is working on a 12-inch version of its all-conquering tablet for business and procreative users. If it materialises, it will no doubt be a huge seller.
2/10
Immersis
This turns your lounge into an IMAX, so you'll never have to play virtual reality games on your own. It projects the image onto your wall, andresizes it depending on the room size.
$2,500 | Immersis
3/10
Canyon Projekt MRSC Connected
Modern race bikes don't have suspension, for good reason – it's heavy and wastes energy. With the Projekt MRSC Connected, however, the suspension units use Magneto-Rheological fluid, which changes consistency when it's exposed to a computer-controlled magnetic field. When you're on a smooth road it'll stiffen up, so none of your energy is lost, but hit a more rugged path and it loosens, resulting in a more comfortable ride.
£TBC | Canyon
4/10
Nixie Drone
Clip this mini drone to your wrist and, when you want, it can fly off and take pictures of you – whether you're rock climbing, slacklining or simply playing footie with the kids. It's a pretty neat little gadget, and far more socially acceptable than a selfie stick.
£TBC | Fly Nixie
5/10
Bendy Screens
Flat screens are boring – curves are where it's at. LG's latest phone chooses a curved display, while Samsung has showcased its bendy TV that can transform from flat to concave at the flick of a switch.
6/10
Space X
This Elon Musk venture plans to beam the internet via satellites, to parts it can't currently reach. Google recently backed it to the tune of $1 billion. We're not investment experts, but even we know that's a very good sign.
7/10
Myo
A gesture-control armband that actually harnesses the electrical activity of your muscles (no implants necessary, fortunately). Strap it on, hook it up to your phone or laptop via Bluetooth, and use Myo apps to CONTROL THE WORLD. Or just, y'know, your kit.
$199 | Myo
8/10
Smarter WiFi Coffee Machine
You don't need to get up to start the coffee brewing thanks to this nifty device. Just open the app and set it from your phone. Then get up when it's done. Essential on cold mornings – or “summer” as it's also known.
£129 | Smarter
9/10
Apple Macbook
Behold the 12-inch MacBook. It's fanless, super-compact and with a Retina Display, it's stunning. We can't wait until April to get our hands on it.
from £1,049 | Apple
10/10
