Best winter coats for men 2019: keep warm with these stylish, technical jackets, overcoats, parkas, and shells

There's no doubt the summer is coming to an end, and we'll soon be in the depths of winter, with grey skies and freezing temperatures, and that can only mean one thing – it's time to dig out that winter coat.

The fact is, nothing beats winter blues like battling Mother Nature in a jacket stuffed to the gunnels with down. And so, just for you, T3 has picked out the best winter coats for those looking for protection from the elements.

Whether you're looking for a sophisticated overcoat, technical puffer jacket, or an Arctic-proof parka, we've got you covered.

Ready to get toasty? These are the best winter coats for men:

1. Canada Goose Bromley This coat will fit in on the streets of London or the Arctic Circle Reasons to buy + Built to last + Very warm + Great brand Reasons to avoid - The obvious choice? $875 View at Mr Porter US & CA

One of the most popular brands right now is Canada Goose, darlings of the Arctic Circle, streets of London, and the Beckham household. These jackets are made for extreme weather conditions, and it takes 450 hours to make a single Canada Goose coat. All designs are stuffed with Hutterite down (amongst other premium Canadian downs), and features a shearling-trimmed collar.

2. MONCLER MARLIOZ JACKET Keep warm in Moncler's signature puffer jacket Reasons to buy + Bold design + Colour options + Detachable hood Reasons to avoid - Too bold for some Check Walmart

We love this big puffer from Moncler made from the brand's signature lacquered shell. It's packed with lightweight down, which will keep you warm without feeling too bulky. The jacket features a multitude of pockets, detachable twill-lined hood, concealed central zip, high neckline, and elasticated button cuffs. Of course, it's finished with Moncler's signature logo, and is ready to keep you warm no matter the environment.

3. CALVIN KLEIN NYLON FIELD JACKET A timeless design which will last numerous winters Reasons to buy + Quilted lining + Removable trim + Water-repellent canvas Reasons to avoid - Lining could get smelly Check Amazon

Fashioned from water-repellent canvas with a snug-fitting quilted lining, this field jacket from Calvin Klein is a reliable cold-weather choice. This long sleeved piece features a multitude of pockets and pointed collar with detachable faux fur trim. Boasting a central concealed zip and button closure, this piece is finished with the brands logo to the sleeve.

4. PAUL SMITH Wool And Cashmere-Blend Coat A sophisticated winter coat for the man about town Reasons to buy + Can be layered + Classic style + Sophisticated Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof Check Walmart

Paul Smith's classic camel coat is cut from a wool and cashmere-blend that'll keep you warm all winter round. While the modern straight-cut fit is roomy enough to layer over a suit, it can also be paired with more relaxed clothing, like a hoody, black jeans and stan Smiths. It has a full satin lining and a couple of practical pockets on the inside.

5. MACKAGE OZZY DOWN JACKET This stylish down jacket features subtle details Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Stylish details + Leather trim Reasons to avoid - Hood isn't removable $516.46 View at Amazon

The Mackage Ozzy is a lightweight hooded down jacket with a modern straight silhouette. It uses a super lightweight nano goose down, and features zippered slash pockets at front , stretch cotton lining, a drawstring hooded neckline and a metaluxe central zip. To finish it off the coat has been trimmed in leather and a branded tab detailing to the rear of the hood.

6. MR P. Prince Of Wales Check Overcoat A stylish overcoat that makes a statement Reasons to buy + Prince of Wales Check + Classic + Sophisticated Reasons to avoid - Not great in rain Check Walmart

Mr. Porter's own brand Mr. P is great is easy to wear seasonal staples, and this Prince of Wales Check overcoat is a perfect example of that. Made in Italy from virgin wool that's naturally soft and insulating, it's tailored with sharp peak lapels and a double-breasted close that, when combined, work to broaden your frame. It can be worn with a suit, or a sweater and trainers.

7. Fjallraven Greenland Winter Jacket Be one with nature with this coat from Fjallraven Reasons to buy + Teddy lining + Natural look + Water resistant Reasons to avoid - Will need re-waxing Check Walmart 6 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Fit right into nature with this classic winter coat from Fjallraven. Born in the 1970s, this coat has recently been updated with an improved fit and more sustainable materials. The weather-resistant outer fabric, soft teddy-fleece lining and practical details make for a winter jacket that is equally at home in the forest as in town. Its water resistant properties can be enhanced with Greenland Wax, which further increases the durability of an already long-lasting jacket.

8. Arc'teryx Atom LT This jacket works well on its own or layered Reasons to buy + Can be layered + Well made + Water resistant Reasons to avoid - Not the most stylish $149.95 View at Amazon 189 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Atom LT is a hybrid hoodie, designed for use as both an active-use insulation layer, or a standalone jacket for when you're in less Artic conditions. Despite being lightweight and packable, the Atom still packs some serious clothing tech, such as Coreloft insulation, Polartec and Hardface for stretch and breathability, and DWR taffeta outer shell to protect from wind and rain.

9. Shackleton Endurance Lightweight Parka Designed to objectively be called the world’s best Reasons to buy + Super lightweight + Built for adventures + Understated looks Reasons to avoid - No bright colours available

Shackleton's 2019 Endurance Parka is the latest version of the brands flagship jacket. It's designed to objectively be called the world’s best, with a number of mighty impressive specs under its belt.

The Endurance features extreme cold survival performance, with the ability to withstand minus 30-degree temperatures, whilst weighting just 962g. It can pack down to 2-litres, making it an ideal companion on an expedition to the Arctic, as well as on a European city break, where packing light is essential.

The outer shell is constructed using an incredibly strong and waterproof Japanese technical fabric, and the insulation pockets are filled with 100% pure European goose down. Each garment is hand-made in Manchester.

10. Musto Siku Parka the pinnacle of technical design" Reasons to buy + Ultimate warmth + Recco Reflectors + Protects in all conditions Reasons to avoid - Could be overkill in London Check Amazon

Musto claims the Siku is "the pinnacle of technical design". It's built to withstand the most extreme weather conditions, but the understated all-black aesthetic means it can be worn anywhere. Dual-layer Gore-Tex protect you from heavy rain, while staying breathable warmth with lightweight PrimaLoft Gold.

Musto have binned the fur hood in favour of a double layer construction, and added a breathable nylon metal mesh face mask that allows water vapour to pass through when exhaling.

Now, don't go thinking the Siku is all style over substance. If the unthinkable avalanche does happen, the jacket features Recco Reflectors which can be picked up by rescue teams using special equipment.

£850 | Buy it from Musto

Coming from Alexander McQueen's recent collection, this stylish bomber is a must for anyone looking to make a statement. The leather and suede exterior is embroidered with the label's signature skull. The jacket is cut in a slim fit to give it a more tailored, dramatic look.

Coming from Alexander McQueen's recent collection, this stylish bomber is a must for anyone looking to make a statement. The leather and suede exterior is embroidered with the label's signature skull. The jacket is cut in a slim fit to give it a more tailored, dramatic look.

12. WOOLRICH ARCTIC ANORAK COAT Stand out in this bright Arctic parka Reasons to buy + Black also available + Practical + Not Canada Goose Reasons to avoid - None Check Amazon

If you're looking for a stylish and warm parka, that isn't made by Canada Goose, check out this Arctic anorak from Woolrich. It's constructed from classic Woolrich fabric and features a special Teflon coating which makes the garment rain, wind and snow resistant. A multitude of pockets, branded buttons, cuffed sleeves and a branded velcro neck fastening make it as practical as it is stylish.

Reworking the contemporary Engineered Bedale in a robust wax finish, the Ashby is a winter-ready jacket that's as stylish as it is practical. Perfect if you live on a farm and roll around everywhere in a Defender.

Reworking the contemporary Engineered Bedale in a robust wax finish, the Ashby is a winter-ready jacket that's as stylish as it is practical. Perfect if you live on a farm and roll around everywhere in a Defender.

14. RAB Microlight Alpine Jacket Super-lightweight jacket that's also warm and comfortable Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Stays warm when wet + Versatile Reasons to avoid - None Check Walmart

No matter where your adventures take you, be it abseiling, hiking, or commuting, the Microlight Alpine Jacket from Rab is a comfortable and warm companion. This lightweight jacket features a mini-stitch through baffle construction to retain as much heat as possible, and hydrophobically treated down, so that if you get caught out in the rain you'll stay as dry and warm as possible.

15. Alpha Industries CWU Hooded Flight Jacket Go full-on Top Gun this winter Reasons to buy + Authentic style + Water repellent + Warm Reasons to avoid - Not the most sophisticated Check Amazon

Go full on Top Gun this winter with the faux fur hooded version of the famous CWU 45/P flight jacket. It comes with extra warm lining for the colder seasons, and is ideal for those seeking durable construction, warmth, and authenticity. The jacket features a water repellent nylon outer shell, and it paired with two layered quilted nylon/polyester interlinings. The knit cuffs, waistband, and front zipper closure with storm flap ensure that you'll stay dry for the duration, while the faux fur hood keeps you warm.

16. Belstaff Roadmaster An iconic jacket from a historic brand Reasons to buy + Practical + Great brand + Understated look Reasons to avoid - Could be warmer $550 View at eBay

Introduced in 1981, the Belstaff Roadmaster is a bit of an icon. The recent jacket, with the original four-pocket design comes in a more streamlined fit. Made from cambric cotton, Belstaff has developed the wax finish since 1920s, to be more breathable and waterproof.

This lightweight jacket from Converse features the durable nylon shell, and polyester filling. Sure, it's not the last word in high-tech materials, but it's an affordable jacket which will keep you warm when it needs to. It can be used as a mid-layer in extremely cold temperatures.

This lightweight jacket from Converse features the durable nylon shell, and polyester filling. Sure, it's not the last word in high-tech materials, but it's an affordable jacket which will keep you warm when it needs to. It can be used as a mid-layer in extremely cold temperatures.

18. Berghaus Ramche 2.0 This high-tech puffer means buisness Reasons to buy + Body-mapped insulation + Hydrodown + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Not the most stylish Check Amazon

The Berghaus Ramche sets a new standard in winter insulation, in the most efficient, lightweight package possible. Body-mapped goose Hydrodown makes sure that warmth is delivered just where it is needed, providing the perfect thermal balance. An ultra-lightweight outer fabric, down-filled hood, zipped hand-warmer pockets and adjustable cuffs and hem complete a hugely effective jacket for the coldest conditions.

19. Y3 MOD PARKA JACKET More 2018 street-style than Quadrophenia Reasons to buy + Long, will keep you dry + Adjustable waist Reasons to avoid - Dry-clean only Check Amazon

This parka is a perfect example of Yohji Yamamoto's avant-garde tailoring and Japanese design aesthetic. The coat is constructed with a concealed zip and button down closure, and features an adjustable waist, hem and cuffs so you can get the perfect fit. It boasts a large Y3 logo to the back.

Do you spend your Januarys shredding down the slopes of Tignes? Or, at least, pretend you do? Well, this Shreddin' jacket from Columbia is perfect for you. Featuring a helmet compatible hood, Omni-heat thermal reflective insulation, and Omni-tech breathability (essentially little silver dots which reflect heat but let sweet through) this jacket is crammed with fabric tech.

Do you spend your Januarys shredding down the slopes of Tignes? Or, at least, pretend you do? Well, this Shreddin' jacket from Columbia is perfect for you. Featuring a helmet compatible hood, Omni-heat thermal reflective insulation, and Omni-tech breathability (essentially little silver dots which reflect heat but let sweet through) this jacket is crammed with fabric tech.

21. The North Face Nuptse III This practial jacket is also a street-style icon Reasons to buy + Stylish + Understated + Comes in different colours Reasons to avoid - None

The North Face is brand of choice for BBC news reporters on location everywhere, and now street-style enthusiasts as well. We love this jacket from the company, featuring HyVent technology, and responsibly sourced down, it looks right at home on the streets as well as more remote locations.

22. Patagonia Down Sweater Hoody This jacket is made from recycled polyester and ethical down Reasons to buy + Recycled and ethical + Water resistant + Great brand Reasons to avoid - None $168 View at eBay

The Men's Down Sweater Hoody from Patagonia delivers exceptional comfort and warmth in cold conditions. It features a combination of recycled polyester fabric and 800 fill power goose down that is traceable from the parent farm to the apparel factory to ensure its ethical sourcing. The fabric boasts a durable water resistant finish for a little extra protection in damp conditions and will also block out the wind while the down helps to trap a layer of warm air around your body.

23. KENZO PARIS JACKET A bold coat from this luxury French fashion house Reasons to buy + Bold design + Faux shearling lining + Removable hooded neckline Reasons to avoid - Too bold for some Check Amazon

With its dual-fabric design, this parka from Kenzo will be the perfect addition to your sporty winter wardrobe. The contrasting hood is cut from faux shearling and Kenzo Paris embroidered detail adds character to the design. You could wear it with mismatched plain trousers and boots for a chic city look.

24. Montane Icarus Jacket The first jacket to use PrimaLoft ThermoPlume Reasons to buy + Synthetic down + Warm when wet + Vegan friendly Reasons to avoid - Still loses performance when wet $151.95 View at Amazon

Montane's Icarus jacket features a Pertex Quantum Eco fabric outer, which is both windproof and water resistant, but most importantly of all, the jacket contains ThermoPlume, a synthetic fibre almost identical to natural goose down. It has a 550 fill power down equivalent, and is actually more efficient than traditional down when wet, remaining warm and dry in the harshest weather conditions.

25. TOG24 WORTH TCZ THERMAL JACKET An affordable coat destined to keep you warm Reasons to buy + Warm + Detachable faux fur trim + Affordable Reasons to avoid - None Check Amazon

Beat the cold with this affordable cold weather jacket for the everyday outdoors. The Worth TCZ is a tough jacket, offering protection from showers and wind with a special down-like thermal fill that carefully conserves body heat. There’s a snug fleece-and-taffeta lining plus adjustable hood with detachable faux-fur trim.