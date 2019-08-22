Best slippers for men 2019: slip into a pair of these warm, comfortable, and stylish mules

Slippers may not be something many men consider buying, but trust us, a cozy pair can change your lounging life – and occasionally look pretty cool too.

Whether you plump for traditional sheepskin or a technical fabric for cold nights, or a lighter suede for the summer, there’s something for everyone.

Luckily for you, we've collected the best slippers around, from traditional looking moccasins to classic slip-ons.

How to choose the best slippers

Although they keep you very warm, not all slippers have to be giant fluffy things that make you look like some sort of yeti (unless you want novelty, of course). In fact, some of the best men’s slippers look extremely smart and come in a range of materials including suede, leather and sheepskin. Styles include moccasins, slip-ons and boots if you do want to go for ultimate comfort over style.

Slippers are much comfier, warmer and safer to be wearing around the house than just wandering around barefoot or in socks, and since they’re just for lounging at home, no one has to see you if you do fancy yourself a pair of fluffy unicorn slippers!

We’ve picked out some of the best men’s slippers on the market right now that cater to all styles and budgets.

Take your pick and make sure they’re on your Christmas list this year.

The best slippers for men:

1. Soho Home Harrison cable-knit slipper Cozy from a cool brand Specifications Best for: Soho House devotees Colours: White Type: Slip on Reasons to buy + Woolly slippers have a cozy upper + From a trendy brand Reasons to avoid - Not the most durable $65 View at Mr Porter US & CA

Soho House is one of the coolest brands du jour, but if you can’t afford to stay in its swanky farmhouse forever, you could choose a pair of slippers inspired by it. Soho Home’s Harrison slippers have chunky wool-blend uppers detailed with traditional cable cords and soft fleece linings that envelop the spongy padding in the soles. The only downside is that the sole isn’t super durable they will probably mark easily, yet you can always pop them in the washing machine. But they’re an affordable slice of luxury for any home.

2. Mahabis Classic Slipper A functional slipper that’s great for indoors and outdoors Specifications Best for: Sunday gardening Colours: Grey, Black, Blue, Orange, Green, Beige, Yellow Type: Slip on mule Reasons to buy + Rubber soles + Super comfy $44.95 View at Amazon

The relatively new brand, Mahabis, set out with a goal to re-invent the slipper. As a result they have produced an interchangeable slipper design for men and women that focusses on incorporating design simplicity and versatile functionality. For those who like to potter about the house and garden on the weekend, these are the ultimate slipper. Whether you’re collecting the morning newspaper, taking out the bins or watering the pot plants, the interchangeable plastic soles allow you to go in and out of the house without getting your slippers dirty. Mahabis have incorporated a 100% lambswool interior too, which they say will keep your feet nice and toasty without overheating - a great all year round pair, from the creators of the 'modern slipper'. Just pick your ideal slipper colour from the grey colour palette and select your sole colour from its rainbow selection and you've got a stylish house slipper that's perfect for outdoors too.

3. Totes isotoner Mens Moccasin Slippers Super comfy and they look like driving shoes Specifications Best for: Comfort Colours: Black, Navy, Tan Type: Moccasin Reasons to buy + Smart style + Padded soles Check Walmart

Due to their foam layers and unique Pillowstep technology, these moccasins are incredibly structured slippers which are great for superior comfort when going about your daily chores. With a driving sole, they provide additional heel support, and reviewers commend its durability and quality. At an RRP of £25.00, these are a great gift idea and reviewers seem to have no complaints about the quality. If you are a looking for a slipper that has some structure and won't leave you walking around the house with your ankles rolling in, these mens moccasin slippers might be what you are after.

4. Derek Rose Crawford Shearling Lined Suede Slippers Designer feel and comfort for lounging in style Specifications Best for: Gentlemen Colours: Black Type: Shoe slip on Reasons to buy + Plain and simple + Good soles $225 View at Mr Porter US & CA

These are a slipper for the men who don't do slippers. For the stylish gentlemen of the world, these simple but elegant shoe-style slippers are great for lounging around the house without compromising on elegance. Thanks to the hand-finished suede upper and the structured leather sole, they ooze gentlemen’s chic and paired with a luxury robe or smoking jacket when chilling in an armchair with a cigar - if that's your lifestyle - make for an elegant lounge style. If you cringe at the thought of novelty slippers and want a pair of house shoes that are as elegant as the other shoes in your shoe closet, these slip-ons from Derek Rose prove that you don't have to compromise.

5. KINGSMAN+ George Cleverley Windsor Leather Trimmed Embroidered Cashmere Slippers A luxury slipper that oozes designer style Specifications Best for: Investment piece Colours: Navy Type: Loafer-style slipper Reasons to buy + Sturdy slipper for indoor use + Smart design Check Amazon

These Kingsman inspired velvet slippers look super smart and more reminiscent of an evening shoe than a pair of indoor shoes. With their leather lining and Cashmere outer, there's no denying their lavishness, making them the perfect accompaniment to a smoking jacket or even a tux if you're entertaining inside. They may be the most expensive slippers you might ever come across, but if you’ve got the cash to splash, and want to invest in designer slippers, take the punt.

6. North Face Ripstop PrimaLoft slippers A warm, practical option Specifications Best for: Outdoors-types Colours: Camo Type: Slip on Reasons to buy + Tech to trap heat + Durable, non-slip sole +

Reasons to avoid - Not the most elegant Check Walmart

Outdoor enthusiasts love The North Face for its practical products and its Ripstop PrimaLoft slippers are perfect to slip on after a hard days hike. Made from durable camouflage-print ripstop, these slippers feature Primaloft Thermoball technology, which traps heat and retains warmth. They have durable canvas soles with lugs to provide traction on slippery surfaces – ideal if your home is covered in laminate or wooden flooring - and loops to hang them up inside a tent, or a cupboard. They are sure to last a long time and look pretty good with most leisurewear.

7. TOMS Berkley Slipper A comfy slipper with a subtle design Specifications Best for: Value for money Colours: Grey, Black Type: Slip on mule Reasons to buy + Affordable + Sturdy soles Reasons to avoid - Check Amazon

The TOMS Berkley Slipper is a sleek and modern design that is a safe option for those who hate novelty slippers. If you liked the look of the Mahabis but don’t want to pay that much for slippers, these are an affordable alternative that look and feel great thanks to Faux Sherling lining and gum rubber sole. Made with sturdy soles for indoor and outdoor use, these slippers are an ideal choice for anyone looking for a modern house slipper. The ever-popular subtle grey colour way makes these mens slippers a muted and understated choice.

8. Hender Scheme slippers An elegant but durable slipper Specifications Best for: Minimal elegance Colours: Tan Type: Slip on Reasons to buy + High quality material + Timeless design Reasons to avoid - Not vegan Check Walmart

Hender Scheme’s tasseled suede backless slippers look so good you could almost wear them out. The brand’s founder Ryo Kashiwazaki cut his teeth repairing shoes and spent his free time studying master craftsmen in Asakusa, a Tokyo district famous for its leather, and these slippers use artisanal techniques and high quality supple suede on leather soles, for style and comfort. At £130, they’re more expensive than the average slipper, but the design is timeless and it’s a shoe intended to be looked after for years.

9. Hugo Boss Faux Shearling-Lined Suede Slippers Stylish slippers from Hugo Boss Specifications Best for: Stylish comfort Colours: Navy Type: Moccasin Reasons to buy + Good brand + Lovely colour + Warm Check Amazon

Better known for its sharp tailoring and stylish casual wear, Hugo Boss also makes an awesome pair of slippers. As well as being supremely warm and comfortable, these slippers will also make you feel sophisticated at home. They're made from supple suede and lined with soft, smooth, faux shearling. Grippy rubber soles will ensure your feet stay planted firmly on the ground.

10. Sorel Men’s Falcon Ridge Slipper A cosy slipper for the outdoorsman Specifications Best for: Outdoorsy men Colours: Brown, Grey, Green Type: Slip on mule Reasons to buy + Super cosy + Wool interior $70 View at Amazon

With the routes of Sorel deriving from Canada, there's every reason why the Falcon Ridge Slipper is the beast of all slippers. They come with a wool-blend lining and removable EVA insole for ultimate comfort - though some reviewers mention it gets a bit hot in the summer. They have a gum rubber sole so you won’t slip on hardwood floors and reviewers find it durable enough to withstand the odd trip to the garden. If your feet need warming up, these slippers inspired by the cold Canadian winters will warm you up. Remember to wear socks with these as reviewers say they can get dirty inside quickly.

