Best slippers for men 2019: slip into a pair of these warm, comfortable, and stylish mules

From traditional looking moccasins to classic slip-ons; we bring to you the best men’s slippers for those lazy Sundays at home.

Best slippers for men 2019

By

Slippers may not be something many men consider buying, but trust us, a cozy pair can change your lounging life – and occasionally look pretty cool too. 

Whether you plump for traditional sheepskin or a technical fabric for cold nights, or a lighter suede for the summer, there’s something for everyone.

Luckily for you, we've collected the best slippers around, from traditional looking moccasins to classic slip-ons.

How to choose the best slippers

Although they keep you very warm, not all slippers have to be giant fluffy things that make you look like some sort of yeti (unless you want novelty, of course). In fact, some of the best men’s slippers look extremely smart and come in a range of materials including suede, leather and sheepskin. Styles include moccasins, slip-ons and boots if you do want to go for ultimate comfort over style. 

Slippers are much comfier, warmer and safer to be wearing around the house than just wandering around barefoot or in socks, and since they’re just for lounging at home, no one has to see you if you do fancy yourself a pair of fluffy unicorn slippers! 

We’ve picked out some of the best men’s slippers on the market right now that cater to all styles and budgets. 

Take your pick and make sure they’re on your Christmas list this year.

The best slippers for men:

Best slippers for men: Soho Home Harrison cable-knit slipper

1. Soho Home Harrison cable-knit slipper

Cozy from a cool brand

Specifications
Best for: Soho House devotees
Colours: White
Type: Slip on
Reasons to buy
+Woolly slippers have a cozy upper+From a trendy brand
Reasons to avoid
-Not the most durable

Soho House is one of the coolest brands du jour, but if you can’t afford to stay in its swanky farmhouse forever, you could choose a pair of slippers inspired by it. Soho Home’s Harrison slippers have chunky wool-blend uppers detailed with traditional cable cords and soft fleece linings that envelop the spongy padding in the soles. The only downside is that the sole isn’t super durable they will probably mark easily, yet you can always pop them in the washing machine. But they’re an affordable slice of luxury for any home.

Best slippers for men: Mahabis Classic Slipper

2. Mahabis Classic Slipper

A functional slipper that’s great for indoors and outdoors

Specifications
Best for: Sunday gardening
Colours: Grey, Black, Blue, Orange, Green, Beige, Yellow
Type: Slip on mule
Reasons to buy
+Rubber soles+Super comfy

The relatively new brand, Mahabis, set out with a goal to re-invent the slipper. As a result they have produced an interchangeable slipper design for men and women that focusses on incorporating design simplicity and versatile functionality. For those who like to potter about the house and garden on the weekend, these are the ultimate slipper. Whether you’re collecting the morning newspaper, taking out the bins or watering the pot plants, the interchangeable plastic soles allow you to go in and out of the house without getting your slippers dirty. Mahabis have incorporated a 100% lambswool interior too, which they say will keep your feet nice and toasty without overheating - a great all year round pair, from the creators of the 'modern slipper'. Just pick your ideal slipper colour from the grey colour palette and select your sole colour from its rainbow selection and you've got a stylish house slipper that's perfect for outdoors too.

Best slippers for men: Totes isotoner Mens Moccasin Slippers

3. Totes isotoner Mens Moccasin Slippers

Super comfy and they look like driving shoes

Specifications
Best for: Comfort
Colours: Black, Navy, Tan
Type: Moccasin
Reasons to buy
+Smart style+Padded soles

Due to their foam layers and unique Pillowstep technology, these moccasins are incredibly structured slippers which are great for superior comfort when going about your daily chores. With a driving sole, they provide additional heel support, and reviewers commend its durability and quality. At an RRP of £25.00, these are a great gift idea and reviewers seem to have no complaints about the quality. If you are a looking for a slipper that has some structure and won't leave you walking around the house with your ankles rolling in, these mens moccasin slippers might be what you are after.

Best slippers for men: Derek Rose Crawford Shearling Lined Suede Slippers

4. Derek Rose Crawford Shearling Lined Suede Slippers

Designer feel and comfort for lounging in style

Specifications
Best for: Gentlemen
Colours: Black
Type: Shoe slip on
Reasons to buy
+Plain and simple+Good soles

These are a slipper for the men who don't do slippers. For the stylish gentlemen of the world, these simple but elegant shoe-style slippers are great for lounging around the house without compromising on elegance. Thanks to the hand-finished suede upper and the structured leather sole, they ooze gentlemen’s chic and paired with a luxury robe or smoking jacket when chilling in an armchair with a cigar - if that's your lifestyle - make for an elegant lounge style. If you cringe at the thought of novelty slippers and want a pair of house shoes that are as elegant as the other shoes in your shoe closet, these slip-ons from Derek Rose prove that you don't have to compromise.  

Best slippers for men: KINGSMAN+ George Cleverley Windsor Leather Trimmed Embroidered Cashmere Slippers

5. KINGSMAN+ George Cleverley Windsor Leather Trimmed Embroidered Cashmere Slippers

A luxury slipper that oozes designer style

Specifications
Best for: Investment piece
Colours: Navy
Type: Loafer-style slipper
Reasons to buy
+Sturdy slipper for indoor use+Smart design

These Kingsman inspired velvet slippers look super smart and more reminiscent of an evening shoe than a pair of indoor shoes. With their leather lining and Cashmere outer, there's no denying their lavishness, making them the perfect accompaniment to a smoking jacket or even a tux if you're entertaining inside. They may be the most expensive slippers you might ever come across, but if you’ve got the cash to splash, and want to invest in designer slippers, take the punt.

Best slippers for men: North Face Ripstop PrimaLoft slippers

6. North Face Ripstop PrimaLoft slippers

A warm, practical option

Specifications
Best for: Outdoors-types
Colours: Camo
Type: Slip on
Reasons to buy
+Tech to trap heat+Durable, non-slip sole+
Reasons to avoid
-Not the most elegant

Outdoor enthusiasts love The North Face for its practical products and its Ripstop PrimaLoft slippers are perfect to slip on after a hard days hike. Made from durable camouflage-print ripstop, these slippers feature Primaloft Thermoball technology, which traps heat and retains warmth. They have durable canvas soles with lugs to provide traction on slippery surfaces – ideal if your home is covered in laminate or wooden flooring - and loops to hang them up inside a tent, or a cupboard. They are sure to last a long time and look pretty good with most leisurewear.

Best slippers for men: TOMS Berkley Slipper

7. TOMS Berkley Slipper

A comfy slipper with a subtle design

Specifications
Best for: Value for money
Colours: Grey, Black
Type: Slip on mule
Reasons to buy
+Affordable+Sturdy soles 
Reasons to avoid
- 

The TOMS Berkley Slipper is a sleek and modern design that is a safe option for those who hate novelty slippers. If you liked the look of the Mahabis but don’t want to pay that much for slippers, these are an affordable alternative that look and feel great thanks to Faux Sherling lining and gum rubber sole. Made with sturdy soles for indoor and outdoor use, these slippers are an ideal choice for anyone looking for a modern house slipper. The ever-popular subtle grey colour way makes these mens slippers a muted and understated choice.

Best slippers for men: Hender Scheme slippers

8. Hender Scheme slippers

An elegant but durable slipper

Specifications
Best for: Minimal elegance
Colours: Tan
Type: Slip on
Reasons to buy
+High quality material+Timeless design
Reasons to avoid
-Not vegan

Hender Scheme’s tasseled suede backless slippers look so good you could almost wear them out. The brand’s founder Ryo Kashiwazaki cut his teeth repairing shoes and spent his free time studying master craftsmen in Asakusa, a Tokyo district famous for its leather, and these slippers use artisanal techniques and high quality supple suede on leather soles, for style and comfort. At £130, they’re more expensive than the average slipper, but the design is timeless and it’s a shoe intended to be looked after for years.

Best slippers for men: Hugo Boss Faux Shearling-Lined Suede Slippers

9. Hugo Boss Faux Shearling-Lined Suede Slippers

Stylish slippers from Hugo Boss

Specifications
Best for: Stylish comfort
Colours: Navy
Type: Moccasin
Reasons to buy
+Good brand+Lovely colour+Warm

Better known for its sharp tailoring and stylish casual wear, Hugo Boss also makes an awesome pair of slippers. As well as being supremely warm and comfortable, these slippers will also make you feel sophisticated at home. They're made from supple suede and lined with soft, smooth, faux shearling. Grippy rubber soles will ensure your feet stay planted firmly on the ground.

Best slippers for men: Sorel Men’s Falcon Ridge Slipper

10. Sorel Men’s Falcon Ridge Slipper

A cosy slipper for the outdoorsman

Specifications
Best for: Outdoorsy men
Colours: Brown, Grey, Green
Type: Slip on mule
Reasons to buy
+Super cosy+Wool interior

With the routes of Sorel deriving from Canada, there's every reason why the Falcon Ridge Slipper is the beast of all slippers. They come with a wool-blend lining and removable EVA insole for ultimate comfort - though some reviewers mention it gets a bit hot in the summer. They have a gum rubber sole so you won’t slip on hardwood floors and reviewers find it durable enough to withstand the odd trip to the garden. If your feet need warming up, these slippers inspired by the cold Canadian winters will warm you up. Remember to wear socks with these as reviewers say they can get dirty inside quickly.

Liked this?

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.