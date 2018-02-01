The best running gloves 2018: because warm hands make for a happier run

Whether you’re a fitness fanatic who refuses to give up the great outdoors or someone looking to get fit for the summer, a pair of running gloves is essential if you’re looking to go running in the cold. Left exposed, your hands may become painfully cold, sore and dry.

Your hands are one of the first parts of the body to become cold when you’re running in the winter because your blood flows back to your chest cavity to feed oxygen to your vital organs.

It’s therefore hugely beneficial to invest in a pair of winter running gloves to compensate. The majority of running gloves on the market are going to have thermal properties, while additional features including moisture management and wind blocking power is going to make them even more efficient at keeping your hands warm.

In our list of the best running gloves, we’ve featured a range of products across multiple brands. Amongst our list are lightweight gloves that won’t distract serious runners from their running gait and touchscreen compatible gloves that will allow you to keep track of your run and switch up your music on your smartphone.

1. Ronhill Switch Women's Running Gloves A pair of winter running gloves that tick all the boxes Specifications Best for: All rounder Material: Thermalite technology Features: Palm grip, mitt, smart tips for touchscreen Reasons to buy + Windproof + Mitt for extra protection Reasons to avoid - Only available with pink palm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Technically, this glove seems to have it all. The fabric is Thermalite, which keeps your hands warm and helps to regulate your body temperature. In addition to keeping your hands warm, the fabric has been made to block the wind-chill from your hands and manage any moisture so you don’t get sweaty palms.

These gloves also store away an additional layer of material which folds over the fingertips when released and transforms the glove into a mitt – ideal if you’re running in the coldest parts of the country. Bonus design features include a grippy palm for keeping hold of your smartphone, and touchscreen compatible fingertips. Tick, tick, tick.

2. MontanePower Dry Glove Keeps your hands warm yet breathable at the same time Specifications Best for: Moisture management Material: Polartec Power Dry Featherweight Features: Thumb, index and middle finger touch screen compatible, reflective Reasons to buy + Warm and comfortable + Breathable Reasons to avoid - Not for freezing conditions Today's Best Deals $51.83 View at Amazon

With the material being Polar Power Dry Featherweight you already know two things – the gloves should keep your hands dry from sweat and they’re lightweight.

Yes, you do lose a little bit of the warmth that some of the other gloves on the list offer because they’re so lightweight, but as a glove for cool runs or as an underlayer, these should be perfect.

In addition to their moisture managing properties, these gloves offer up an elastic wrist to keep the draft out; reflective elements so you can be seen when running alongside roads; and conductible finger tips for that all-important smart device control.

3. RonhillClassic Glove A thermal glove available in black or luminous yellow Specifications Best for: Thin gloves Material: 87% Polyester, 13% elastane Features: Lightweight, fast-drying Reasons to buy + Thermal + Available in bright yellow Reasons to avoid - Not for freezing temperatures Today's Best Deals $14.40 View at Wiggle US

With the material being Regulite, expect thermal properties that help to regulate your body temperature as you power through the miles. In addition to providing warmth, they manage moisture, leaving your hands dry and sweat-free.

Thin and lightweight, they may not keep your hands warm enough if you run in bitterly cold temperatures, but they won’t affect your gait if the weight in your hands throws you off balance.

Available in black or bright yellow, if you’re conscious about wearing reflective clothing while you’re running alongside main roads, these gloves will certainly make sure you’re seen.

4.Nike Therma FIT Elite 2.0 Thermal gloves built for movement Specifications Best for: Light-weight Material: 96% Polyester, 3% elastane, 1% polyurethane Features: Lightweight thermal fabric, touch screen compatible Reasons to buy + Thermal + Built to encourage natural hand movement Reasons to avoid - Will need washing regularly if using the nose wipe Today's Best Deals $23.99 View at Amazon 7 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Nike say that the Therma-Fit material insulates your hands against the cold and retains that ability even in wet weather. Inside the glove, there’s a fleecy lining, which should provide additional comfort and warmth.

The brand has put a lot of thought into the design of the gloves, incorporating a curved gusset in the palm and fingers to allow for natural movement. Additional elements include reflective detail for visibility along those road runs and a nose wipe because let’s face it, we all use our gloves to wipe a runny nose mid run.

5. Karrimor Womens Running Gloves Warm running gloves with a key pocket in the palm Specifications Best for: Cool temperature Material: 95% Polyester, 5% elastane Features: Key pocket, reflective detail Reasons to buy + Low cost + Key pocket in palm Reasons to avoid - Not for freezing cold conditions Today's Best Deals $24.99 View at Amazon

These are a cheap and cheerful glove designed to keep your hands warm when the nights become cooler. With additional details including reflective detail and a key pocket in the palm, you can go out for your evening run knowing that you’re visible and that your key is in a safe place.

Unlike other gloves on the list, they don’t offer smartphone compatibility or extra grip but for a basic glove that does the job, you can’t really go wrong.