10 best gifts for Christmas 2016

PlayStation VR

It’s time to lose yourself in virtual reality, Playstation-style. The extraordinary PS VR headset for PS4 has a crisp OLED screen, refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and an integrated mic so you can chat to online friends with your head still in the game.

MacBook Pro 13-inch

Apple’s latest ultra-slick offering sports a strip of multi-touch glass called the Touch Bar that adapts to whatever application you’re in. Add in up to 10 hours of battery and the fact it’s only 14.9mm thick and the new MacBook becomes one of this year’s must-buy Xmas gifts.

iPhone 7

One of the slickest iPhones to date, the water-resistant iPhone 7 sports a bright retina display, a 12MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation and Quad-LED True Tone Flash, and an A10 processing chip that ramps up the speed. Want to go bigger? Grab a 7 Plus… if you can find one.

Loewe Bild 7

With a retractable soundbar and glorious native UHD visuals on your choice of either a 55-inch or 65-inch OLED screen, the Bild 7 comes with a 1TB hard drive and support for Dolby Vision HDR. The only screen Santa should be loading into his sleigh.

Dyson 360 Eye

How do you make vacuuming fun? By letting an ultra smart robot do it for you! The Dyson keeps, well, an eye on things by constantly taking images, so it always knows where to vacuum next. You can create cleaning schedules via the app, too.

DJI Mavic Pro

If you’ve been waiting to take the drone plunge, now’s the time – a massive 7km range, an included 4K camera and a precision hover system makes the Mavic Pro an easy choice. You can even steer and view short distance flights from your phone.

Naim for Bentley Mu-so Qb

You know how much we love the Mu-so Qb, and now it’s had a super plush, aluminium-clad Bentley overhaul. Spotify Connect, AirPlay, Bluetooth, internet radio and multi-room support are just some of the wireless treats tucked away inside this 22cm cube of audio wonder.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

Yeah, time for some ultra hi-res snaps of the turkey! Thanks to a whopping 30.4MP sensor, you can take both exceptional stills and full 4K footage – and even pluck vibrant stills from your video. Canon’s beast of a new camera is Wi-Fi enabled, too, and has a fully-responsive touch screen.

Sony X-D93

Whether you’re upgrading to the new PS4 Pro to make the most of ultra high definition gaming, or you want to kick back with a 4K Netflix hit while your Xmas pud goes down, this 55-inch LED stunner has it all going on. Active 3D means you can break out those extra dimension Blu-rays, too.

OnePlus 3

All the charge, none of the waiting. A day’s worth of juice on just a half hour boost isn’t the OnePlus 3’s only trick. Inside that gorgeous aluminium unibody with AMOLED screen is a 16MP camera and speedy Snapdragon processor. Ooft!