Best Christmas gifts for your home: 15 ideas for 2023

Christmas is only a couple weeks away so if you haven’t started or finished your shopping yet, now is the time to do so! It can be hard to shop for other people, even if they’re a family member or close friend, but lucky for you, T3 is here to help!
At T3, we cover the best of the best products across tech, fitness and home. In this Christmas gift guide, we’re focusing on present ideas for the home, including smart home devices, coffee machines, bedding and much more. Regardless of who you’re buying for or their taste, these top picks will make their home cosier, more connected and stylish.
Below are our top 15 home Christmas gifts to buy this year. We’ve covered every aspect of the home, including the kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom and more, plus we’ve taken different budgets into consideration. Have a scroll and happy shopping!
Best Christmas home gifts for 2023
The new generation of the Echo Show 8 was launched this year and it’s one of the best smart speakers and smart displays you can buy today. With an 8-inch touchscreen display and impressive audio quality, this gadget can play music, make video calls, search the web and control your smart home devices all in one clever device. It’s great for entertaining and managing your everyday life, so it’ll make a great Christmas gift for someone who loves having people round to their house.
Streaming has become the most popular way to watch content, and the Chromecast with Google TV lets you do more with your TV and streaming subscriptions. Once you plug the Chromecast into your television, you can browse all your entertainment in one place, including apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more. The Chromecast can also play video games, show live TV and control your TV via voice commands.
While the Sonos Ray might not look big, it sounds big with its impressive audio technology. If your television’s built-in speakers just aren’t cutting it anymore, Sonos’ starter soundbar tunes to your room and beams wall-to-wall sound, creating the perfect atmosphere for what you’re watching, streaming or gaming. For more details, take a look at our Sonos Ray review.
The best smart bulbs add colour, ambiance and atmosphere to your home, but it can be hard to know where to start with them. The Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit is one of the best ways to get started with smart lighting. This pack includes two smart bulbs, the Philips Hue Bridge and dimmer switch so they can introduce smart lighting to their home in the right way.
The best air fryers have taken over the cooking world, and if your friend or family member doesn’t have one yet, give them the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK. While there are plenty of bigger and more powerful air fryers on the market, this model from Ninja is a good introduction to air fryers with its four cooking functions, 3.8-litre capacity and an easy-to-use display.
If you have someone in your life who loves pizza (who doesn’t?!), then the Ooni Volt 12 is a brilliant Christmas gift. From one of the best pizza oven brands, the Ooni Volt 12 is an electric pizza oven that can be used both indoors and outdoors to create delicious and authentic pizzas. It has a sleek compact design and adjustable dials for simple control. See our 5-star Ooni Volt 12 review for more information.
If you know someone who loves to cook, the ProCook Soho Cookware Set is the perfect Christmas gift that will look beautiful in any kitchen. This 4-piece Soho Cookware Set contains an 18cm saucepan with lid, 26cm saute pan with lid, 24cm casserole dish and a 24cm smart steamer insert. This set is made from high quality materials and is available in multiple colours, including this pretty green colourway.
The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is always in high demand over Christmas, and rightfully so! It makes deliciously frothy hot chocolate using a velvetising method which gives your drink a smooth, velvety consistency. When you buy the Velvetiser, you’ll receive single serve hot chocolate sachets that come in multiple flavours, like dark, milk and white chocolate, and salted caramel, ginger and nutmeg. Check out our 5-star Velvetiser review for why we love it so much.
If your friend or family member prefers coffee, the Smeg Lavazza A Modo Mio holds the top spot in our best pod coffee machine guide. Not only does it look beautiful in iconic Smeg style, but it’s powerful, makes tasty coffee and is compatible with Lavazza pods. Take a look at the Smeg Lavazza A Modo Mio review for more.
For coffee, tea and hot chocolate lovers, they need a mug to drink it out of! The Le Creuset Stoneware Mug is nice to hold and comes in a range of stunning colours, including the iconic Volcanic Orange. At Le Creuset, they have 4 for 3 mug offers where you buy the Stoneware Mug, Stoneware Cappuccino Mug, Stoneware Grand Mug and Stoneware Espresso Mug in a cheap bundle deal.
Having the best sheets takes your sleep set-up to the next level, so give your friend the gift of a good night’s sleep with The White Company Savoy Bed Linen Collection. Depending on your budget and what your friend needs, you can choose between pillowcases, duvet covers, fitted or flat sheets, or you can buy them all together for a full bedding makeover.
Who can resist a good pair of slippers?! The UGG Scuffette Slippers are made of soft sheepskin and suede materials, and are insanely comfortable. They’re fluffy, cosy and have a stylish backless design to make them easier to slip on and off around the house.
Waking up to a loud annoying alarm is out and the best wake up lights are in! The perfect addition to a bedside table, the Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 wakes users up gradually by mimicking the rising of the sun. This wake up light also has sunrise and sunset schedules, alarm noises and adjustable bedroom lighting.
Give them the gift of rest and relaxation with the NEOM Wellbeing Pod. This premium essential oil diffuser pumps different fragrances around your room to help you relax, sleep better, release stress and much more. Petite and understated, the Wellbeing Pod sits discreetly in your home and can be used with NEOM Essential Oil Blends.
Still not sure what to get someone? You can’t go wrong with a scented candle and the Yankee Christmas Cookie Candle is a festive-inspired candle that fills the home with delicious scents. The Christmas Cookie scent is buttery, sweet and has strong notes of vanilla, plus its available in small, medium and large jars.