Christmas gifts for under £100

IT'S CHRISTMAAAAAAAS, sorry I had to do it. We're officially in December now, which means it's now acceptable to do Christmas shopping without making others jealous of your organisational skills.
Of course for someone as popular as yourself, there's quite a lot of presents to get. Unless you're Santa himself no one can afford to go all out on dozens of presents, which is where this guide comes in.
Consider this a one-stop (work)shop for all of the essential Christmas gifts under £100. Whether you're looking for last-minute inspiration or just a great deal, we've got you covered this Christmas. If you want to spend a little more, try our full T3 Christmas Gift Guide for a wider range of options.
One of our favourite Bluetooth speakers, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 offers 360-degree sound in an ultra-portable package. This could be perfect for winter escapes by the pool too as it's fully waterproof and even floats!
Whether you're a fan of the legendary games or the 2023 movie, this is the perfect Lego set for a Mario fan. Just don't stick your finger in its mouth! This 540 piece set has a posable head, mouth, stalk and leaves.
If you're on a long-haul flight and don't have any wired headphones, this adapter lets your Bluetooth headphones connect to the in-flight entertainment. Essential for those always travelling.
A gorgeous bit of wrist candy for the up-and-coming collector. So named after the dial – which closely resembles the iconic Tiffany Blue – this watch offers an affordable route into a classy everyday timepiece.
Normally found in airports, this is a humongous treat for those with an equally big sweet tooth. This 4.5kg bar is 78cm long and has our stomachs rumbling already. Swiss chocolate never looked so good, or so big.
The world-famous board game sensation is a great way to expand friend's and family's horizons beyond just Monopoly. This is a generational resource management game that has an incredible amount of replay value.
AirPods are everywhere these days, and it's easy to see why. They're stylish, comfortabel and offer a strong sound profile. With 5 hours of charge and 24 hours of combined storage with the case, you can listen all day. iPhone users will also appreciate excellent Siri support.
The PS5 controller is a magical bit of kit. Featuring adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, it's the most immersive and advanced gamepad yet. To play with two players on your favourite titles you'll need another one.
This is our favourite affordable electric toothbrush, and for good reason. It's not the fanciest brush in the world but its cleaning performance is excellent, With a built-in timer and pressure sensor, why not give the gift of an amazing smile this Christmas?