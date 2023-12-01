Christmas gifts for under £100

Shopping for someone special this holiday season?

Christmas present
(Image credit: Getty)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

IT'S CHRISTMAAAAAAAS, sorry I had to do it. We're officially in December now, which means it's now acceptable to do Christmas shopping without making others jealous of your organisational skills. 

Of course for someone as popular as yourself, there's quite a lot of presents to get. Unless you're Santa himself no one can afford to go all out on dozens of presents, which is where this guide comes in. 

Consider this a one-stop (work)shop for all of the essential Christmas gifts under £100. Whether you're looking for last-minute inspiration or just a great deal, we've got you covered this Christmas. If you want to spend a little more, try our full T3 Christmas Gift Guide for a wider range of options. 

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

One of our favourite Bluetooth speakers, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 offers 360-degree sound in an ultra-portable package. This could be perfect for winter escapes by the pool too as it's fully waterproof and even floats!

Lego Piranha Plant
Lego Mario Piranha Plant

Whether you're a fan of the legendary games or the 2023 movie, this is the perfect Lego set for a Mario fan. Just don't stick your finger in its mouth! This 540 piece set has a posable head, mouth, stalk and leaves. 

Twelve South Airfly SE
Twelve South AirFly SE Bluetooth transmitter

If you're on a long-haul flight and don't have any wired headphones, this adapter lets your Bluetooth headphones connect to the in-flight entertainment. Essential for those always travelling. 

Casio Tiffany Watch
Casio Tiffany Watch

A gorgeous bit of wrist candy for the up-and-coming collector. So named after the dial – which closely resembles the iconic Tiffany Blue – this watch offers an affordable route into a classy everyday timepiece.

Toblerone
Giant Toblerone bar

Normally found in airports, this is a humongous treat for those with an equally big sweet tooth. This 4.5kg bar is 78cm long and has our stomachs rumbling already. Swiss chocolate never looked so good, or so big. 

Settlers of Catan
Settlers of Catan

The world-famous board game sensation is a great way to expand friend's and family's horizons beyond just Monopoly. This is a generational resource management game that has an incredible amount of replay value. 

Airpods Gen 2
Apple AirPods Gen 2

AirPods are everywhere these days, and it's easy to see why. They're stylish, comfortabel and offer a strong sound profile. With 5 hours of charge and 24 hours of combined storage with the case, you can listen all day. iPhone users will also appreciate excellent Siri support. 

Dualsense 5
PS5 Dualsense controller

The PS5 controller is a magical bit of kit. Featuring adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, it's the most immersive and advanced gamepad yet. To play with two players on your favourite titles you'll need another one. 

Oral B Pro 2 2500
Oral-B Pro 2 2500 Electric Toothbrush

This is our favourite affordable electric toothbrush, and for good reason. It's not the fanciest brush in the world but its cleaning performance is excellent, With a built-in timer and pressure sensor, why not give the gift of an amazing smile this Christmas?

CATEGORIES
Deals
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸