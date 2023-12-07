Best Christmas gifts for kids: 15 present ideas for 2023

Christmas is coming up and it’s time to get shopping. If you’re at a loss for what to get your daughter, son, niece, nephew or friends’ child, T3 has come up with a definitive guide of the best Christmas gifts for kids.
From kid-friendly tablets to cuddly toys, we’ve compiled a list of gifts that children and teens are sure to love. We’ve tried to cover multiple ages from around three years up to 15 years, and the picks below include tech must-haves, interactive board games, and much more.
Have a scroll to find our recommendations for the best Christmas gifts for kids this year. For more present inspiration, take a look at our best Christmas gift ideas guide.
Best Christmas gifts for kids 2023
The all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is one of the best tablets for kids between six and 12. It’s lighter and thinner than before and more family friendly with plenty of parental controls and a one year Amazon Kids+ subscription. The tablet is available in multiple colours and comes with a child friendly case.
The Echo Dot Kids is a fun Wi-Fi and Bluetooth smart speaker which comes in a dragon or owl pattern and colourway. With Alexa voice controls, kids can ask Alexa to play music (from Amazon Music, Spotify or Apple Music), get help with homework, read a story and much more. It helps kids grow in confidence by being able to set timers and alarms for better control over their routines.
Smartwatches aren’t just for adults and the best smartwatch for kids is the 5-star Fitbit Ace 3. This activity tracker fits nicely on little wrists, keeps track of exercise and encourages healthy habits in a fun way. The touchscreen is super responsive and it has a great battery life. Read our Fitbit Ace 3 review for more details.
The Nintendo Switch 1.1 Console is a brilliant gaming device that kids and adults love. In a neon red/blue colour, the Nintendo Switch 1.1 comes with three play modes, including TV, tabletop and handheld so you can play as a family or independently. It’s the gift that keeps on giving as you can buy them new games for each birthday and Christmas.
If your kids can’t get enough music, the POGS Kids Bluetooth Headphones are perfect for kids from three years onwards. These headphones are robust, adjustable, foldable and come with volume limiter features to protect young ears. Available in blue, green, yellow and pink, the POGS have good volume control, a microphone and 12 hours of wireless battery life.
To capture the moment, the Instax Mini 11 is the perfect gift for kids who love to snap pictures. It produces instant photos with a click of a button and even has a built-in selfie lens and mirror to take quick and personal photos up close. It’s one of the best camera for kids so we really recommend this one.
For kids and beginners, the Potensic A20 Mini Drone 3 is fast, agile, portable and easy to fly. One of the best drones for kids, the Potensic A20 Mini Drone 3 has three adjustable speed levels and has one key taking-off/landing feature, headless mode, altitude hold and more.
The PAC-MAN Arcade is a fun bartop machine that is packed full of secret features and is amazing to look at. LEGO loves to be extra and this set includes a hand cranked dot-munching mechanical maze and a special minifigure of the machine inside it. We have it in the T3 office which you can see in action on the t3dotcom TikTok account.
The NERF Elite 2.0 Double Punch Blaster is speedy, fast-blasting and makes for intense and hilarious game play. Fifty darts are included in the set, and its battery powered motors are capable of launching seven per second from its dual ten-dart clips.
No one can get enough of Minecraft so why not give them the Minecraft Game for Christmas. Available for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, the sandbox style game lets players build, farm and create their own worlds and adventures. Choose from creative mode or survival mode for unlimited fun.
The Spellbook Board Game is a strategic deck-building game with short turns, plenty of interactivity and a wizard theme that fantasy fans will love. Spellbook may be the coolest spellcasting dueller ever, and it’s fun for all the family. It’s also affordable enough that it deserves a spot in the Kallax of every board game fan.
Is it possible to make Twister any better? Yes, and it’s the Twister Air. The app-driven, stand-up posing of Twister Air moves the mat to the screen and lets players earn points by reaching, clapping, swiping and posing to the beat while matching their bands to the coloured spots. Be warned, though, you’ll either need good balance or a forgivingly soft floor to get the most out of this game.
A cool reimagining of LEGO, the LEGO Mosaic Maker lets you create a portrait of yourself, friends, family members and pets in LEGO bricks. All you have to do is upload a photo to make your design before ordering the kit. It’ll definitely be fun to do as a family for Christmas and to keep them quiet and occupied when you’re trying to finish cooking dinner.
Furby Connect is the iconic little fluffy monster that’s morphed from a battery powered weirdo to a highly interactive friend. The Furby Connect app unlocks plenty of features and learns new phrases to keep your kids interested and entertained for longer.
Add to your childs’ Squishmallows collection with a Squishmallows 18cm Assortment. Made from ultra-soft materials, Squishmallows are fun to squish and cuddle. Multiple characters are available to collect, including Ritter the Tomato, Emerald the Galaxy Seahorse, Cailey the Pink Crab and many more.