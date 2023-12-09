Best Christmas gifts 2023: wellness, skincare, grooming and more

With the festive now truly upon us, it’s time to start getting your Christmas shopping wrapped up (no pun intended) for this year. You may have finished already or have only just begun, but either way, we're here to help. After a bustling Black Friday, T3 is back and busier than ever, finding the best Christmas gift options out there. That means you won't have to do any work! Well...maybe just the wrapping.

If you're looking for Christmas gift ideas for family, friends or colleagues, you've come to the right place. We've already rounded up our best Christmas gifts to buy for tech lovers and best Christmas gifts for kids, but now we've got something a little different. Ranging from fragrances to wellness, haircare to grooming, we've put together a comprehensive guide to some of the best present ideas for 2023. If we haven't reviewed them, we've tested them out in one way or another, so you know you've got a good one.

Over the next few weeks, we'll keep adding to this, so make sure to keep the page bookmarked if you think you'll need some inspiration further down the line. Until then, happy shopping!

The Best Fragrance Christmas Gifts

The Best Haircare Christmas Gifts

Dyson Airwrap $499 at Sephora $593.99 at TradeInn USD $599.99 at Dyson Inc. The Dyson Airwrap is the best hair styler on the market today. For Christmas 2023, Dyson has released a special edition of the Dyson Airwrap in the beautiful Blue Blush colourway and extra accessories. Check out our full review for more information. Cloud Nine 2-in-1 Contouring Iron Pro Check Amazon The 2-in-1 Contouring Iron Pro is the latest straightener from Cloud Nine, making it the perfect gift for any haircare enthusiasts. It makes curling and straightening easier and faster, especially with its iconic temperature control and signature Revive Mode. Shark SpeedStyle 3-in-1 Hair Dryer Check Amazon Go from wet to dry ultra-fast with Shark SpeedStyle, and create a high-gloss finish in minutes. This set features 3 accessories, specially selected for styling and drying straight and wavy hair. One of the included accessories is the RapidGloss Finisher, which takes on frizz and flyaways for ultra-smooth finishing. Silk'n SilkyStraight Infrared Hair Straightener Visit Site Armed with infrared technology, the Silk'n SilkyStraight Infrared Hair Straightener has been precisely engineered to enhance anyone's hair styling experience, reduce damage and deliver stunning results. Unlike traditional straighteners, it releases negative ions that help preserve your natural hair oils, resulting in healthier and more radiant hair. They were also recently brought to the market, so why not treat a loved one to a brand new product? Revamp Progloss Airstyle 5 in 1 Multi Styler $129.99 at Amazon Featuring a function Ionic Jet technology, the Revamp Progloss Airstyle has four heat and two speed settings for the utmost control including a cool shot. Use the Cool Shot feature to set your style and enjoy a bespoke drying experience for a salon worthy look. Ensuring uniformity and an even optimum styling in seconds, the Revamp Progloss Airstyle is suitable for various hair textures and lengths. ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer $225.99 at Target $279 at Amazon $279 at Amazon Engineered for ultimate styling control, the ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer is the lightest and fastest of ghd’s range. As air enters through the patented etched grille of the hairdryer, its brushless motor delivers a 75mph airflow while an internal impeller reduces air turbulence. A wonderful gift from a wonderful brand!

The Best Skincare Christmas Gifts

Therabody TheraFace Pro $329 at Amazon $329.99 at Target $399 at PGA TOUR Superstore It seems a bit cheesy to say ‘it’s a spa day every day’, but that’s exactly what the Theraface Pro offers. With three percussive heads and three kinds of LED light, the idea is that it lifts, firms, clears, contours and more, overall helping to reduce mild to moderate inflammatory acne. Read our full review to find out more! Omnilux Clear LED Mask Check Amazon The Omnilux Clear is an FDA-cleared, clinically proven LED mask that emits blue and red light therapy to treat mild to moderate acne. Non-invasive and 100% natural, it effectively kills bacteria that causes acne, clears breakouts faster, and reduces inflammation, redness, and acne scarring. Read our full review for more information! STYLPRO Beauty Fridge $90.73 at ASOS (USA) Check Amazon The STYLPRO Beauty Fridge keeps all essential products chilled, fresh, and ready for everyday use. From night creams, sheet masks and moisturisers to nail polish, makeup and sprays, your beauty products can now stay cool, collected and fresher for longer. La Roche-Posay Effaclar 3-Step Anti Blemish System Visit Site Looking after blemish-prone skin is as easy as one, two, three with this breakout-busting system from the infamous Effaclar line. Helping to bring visibly clearer skin in as little as a month are the Purifying Cleansing Gel, Astringent Lotion and Effaclar Duo +. It's a perfect gift set for Christmas, especially for anyone who likes to look after their skin. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant Check Amazon The Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant is the legendary skincare formula created in 1930 to soothe and protect skin. An instant, overwhelming success, the Eight Hour brand continues its legacy today. It's dermatologist-tested and clinically shown to hydrate and protect skin for eight hours! ESPA Eye Care 24hr Replenishing Eye Moisturiser Visit Site The ESPA Eye Care 24hr Replenishing Eye Moisturiser is a deeply nourishing and hydrating eye cream that supports the skin’s natural moisture barrier, while minimising the appearance of fine lines. Ginkgo Biloba and Olive Butter help smooth the skin while antioxidants Vitamin E, Jojoba and Evening Primrose hydrate and protect.

The Best Wellness Christmas Gifts

Neom Wellbeing Essential Oils Blend Collection Check Amazon The best essential oils have many health and wellbeing benefits, including helping you sleep better, calming anxieties, relieving stress and filling the room with comforting scents. With this in mind, the Neom Wellbeing Essential Oils Blend Collection is designed to help you prepare for sleep by aiding feelings of calm and uplifting energy. These essential oils are all 100% natural and feature lavender, jasmine, basil, lemon, rosewood and more. Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 $159 at Amazon The Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 is a brilliant device that will help the gift receiver rise easier and beat the winter blues. The best wake up lights are designed to mimic the rising of the sun, so it gradually brightens in your room so you wake up more naturally and feel more refreshed. Heights Symbiosis Bundle Visit Site The Heights Symbiosis Bundle contains the Biotic⁺ and Vitals⁺, which together, contain everything you need for a better gut, mood, skin, hair, nails and immunity. Each of the ingredients used are vegan, sustainably sourced and have the lowest carbon footprint possible - even the packaging is fully recyclable! Have a read of the best supplements to take in order to feel healthy during winter...Heights is on there! LELO Enigma Wave Check Amazon If you're looking to get a special lady something exciting this Christmas, then look no further than LELO. With the Enigma and Enigma Cruise, the sex toy brand had already designed a toy that stimulates both the external and internal clitoris as well as the G-Spot. Now it has added WaveMotion into the mix with the new LELO Enigma Wace. With this addition, the Enigma Wave promises even more internal stimulation and the results are intense. We've reviewed this one too if you're interested! SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush Visit Site Alongside all the impressive cleaning features, such as the UV cleaning case, sonic vibration and two different cleaning modes, the SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush is a highly attractive model that brings a level of ease and convenience to looking after your teeth. It uses recyclable plant-based heads and bristles, and the slim aluminium body is designed to be taken apart and repaired. It's also quiet, powerful, and the battery lasts over 40 days. It really is one of the best electric toothbrushes out there. LOLA Muscle Massage Gun Visit Site For all the wellness and fitness lovers, the Lola Muscle Massage Gun is a great gift option. It targets and breaks down muscle knots, prevents post-workout soreness and can even warm up muscles before exercise. The device is ultra-lightweight and super easy to hold (smaller than an iPhone!), but this doesn't mean its power is compromised. There's four speed settings to choose from, reaching up to 3000 pulses per minute. There are also four attachment heads, perfect for targeting different areas of the body.

The Best Grooming Christmas Gifts