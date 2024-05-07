What's your product of the year? Vote for T3's Readers' Choice Award

The T3 Awards 24 sponsored by Norton are now less than a month away and you can view the shortlisted products and brands right now. Over the next few weeks, our judges are debating who or what will be our overall winners. However, there is one category that they won't be judging.

Our Readers' Choice Award is voted for by you, which means that the product that gets the most votes, via the Awards voting page, will win. The items in the shortlist are a combination of items that have been nominated by readers, manufacturers and PRs, as well as by the T3 team. You can also add your own choice of product to the list, simply by selecting Other, and inputting the name.

Voting for the Readers' Choice Award 2024 closes at 11:59 pm on Friday 10th May 2024, so make sure you vote before then to have your voice heard. The winner will be announced alongside the headline awards at a live ceremony on 5th June.

Here is your shortlist (click the product name for more info):